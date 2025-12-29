Financial & technological upheaval ahead: Silver market collapse, AI disruption, and global economic shifts

COMEX Silver Market Collapse: The COMEX silver market is a fraudulent fractional reserve system, with China restricting exports and Trump declaring silver a strategic resource. Physical shortages will trigger price surges beyond $100/oz, exposing financial instability.

AI-Driven Job Displacement: By 2026, AI will replace millions of jobs in customer service, legal, and logistics sectors. Governments will resist automation, but private firms like Amazon are already cutting human labor in favor of AI efficiency.

Trump’s Economic Response: Rumored measures include UBI pilots, tax cuts, and federal refunds to curb inflation and civil unrest, while exposing the Federal Reserve’s unsustainable fiat system and pushing monetary sovereignty.

Financial System Collapse: Investors are fleeing fiat for gold, silver, and decentralized assets. COMEX may default or manipulate prices, but physical shortages will ultimately force a market reckoning.

Urgent Preparation Required: Secure physical silver/gold, adapt to AI-driven labor shifts, and prepare for economic instability as governments fail to manage the crisis. Self-reliance is key to surviving the system’s collapse.

Mike Adams Warns of Converging Crises Threatening the Current Financial and Technological Order

The global financial system is teetering on the brink of collapse, and according to investigative journalist Mike Adams, the COMEX paper silver market—long manipulated by banks and governments—is facing imminent implosion. Simultaneously, AI-driven automation is set to disrupt labor markets by 2026, replacing millions of jobs while governments cling to bureaucratic inefficiency. Amid these disruptions, Adams reveals rumored economic countermeasures from the Trump administration—Universal Basic Income (UBI), income tax cuts, and federal refunds—aimed at stabilizing civil unrest while exposing the Federal Reserve’s unsustainable fiat system.

Silver Market Manipulation Nearing Its End

Adams warns that the COMEX silver market is a fraudulent fractional reserve system, where paper contracts claim to represent physical silver that doesn’t exist. Industrial demand—particularly from China—has skyrocketed, with silver prices surging to 84/oz overseas, while physical premiums push real world costs above 90/oz.

Key developments:

China is restricting silver exports starting January 1, prioritizing domestic industrial needs (solar panels, drones, electronics).

President Trump declared silver a “strategic resource” , signaling its critical role in U.S. infrastructure and defense.

COMEX may soon default on physical deliveries, forcing buyers into the open market and accelerating price surges beyond $100/oz.

Adams predicts that COMEX will likely raise margin requirements or invoke force majeure (as seen in the nickel market crash), forcing traders to liquidate positions and artificially suppressing prices. However, this will only delay the inevitable: physical silver shortages will trigger a price explosion, exposing the fragility of Western financial institutions.

AI-Driven Labor Market Disruption

By 2026, AI automation will replace millions of jobs in customer service, legal analysis, data processing, and warehouse fulfillment. Adams highlights:

Shopify, Chime Financial, and Amazon are already planning workforce reductions, replacing humans with AI-driven efficiency.

AI now outperforms humans in cognitive tasks—passing bar exams, medical tests, and complex mathematical problems.

Government agencies will resist AI adoption, preserving bureaucratic bloat while the private sector accelerates decentralization.

Adams warns that human cognition is the real bubble bursting, as AI eliminates cognitive grunt work. The solution? Embrace machine-augmented labor—freeing humans to focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and meaningful work.

Trump’s Economic Countermeasures & the Fed’s Collapse

As investors flee fiat currency for gold, silver, and decentralized assets, Adams reveals rumors of Trump’s economic strategy:

UBI pilot programs to mitigate civil unrest amid job losses.

Income tax cuts and federal refunds to counteract inflation.

Exposing the Federal Reserve’s Ponzi scheme, accelerating the shift toward monetary sovereignty.

Adams advises diversifying into physical silver, gold, and privacy-focused crypto while avoiding fiat currency.

The Bottom Line: Prepare Now

The old system is crumbling. Silver prices will surge beyond $100/oz, AI will disrupt labor markets, and governments will struggle to maintain control. Adams urges self-reliance:

Secure physical silver and gold (via trusted vaults like Battalion Metals).

Learn AI tools to stay ahead of job market shifts.

Prepare for economic instability—government incompetence will only worsen.

The globalists’ financial control is weakening. The question is: Will you be ready when the system collapses?

