On today’s interview broadcast, financial analyst Mike Adams presented his assessment of what he described as a speculative AI investment bubble that has begun to correct, with spillover effects across stocks, precious metals, cryptocurrency, and the broader currency system. He argued that the current market sell-off was triggered in part by investors chasing the Anthropic IPO and other new offerings, drawing comparisons to the dot-com boom, the 19th-century railroad boom, and tulip bulb mania. Adams stated that AI technology is genuinely transformative, but he contended that overinvestment in data centers and GPUs, together with what he called shifty private credit financing, has pushed some company bonds into distressed territory. He also pointed to sharp semiconductor sell-offs in Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, noting that Samsung and SK Hynix represent a large share of the South Korean market. Adams characterized the current phase as the beginning of a predictable boom-and-bust correction rather than an unforeseen event.

Turning to Federal Reserve policy, Adams said the central bank raised rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting and held them steady in late October, with a December 9 decision widely expected to bring another quarter-point increase. He asserted that rate hikes historically pressure gold and silver by pulling investors into Treasuries and contracting the credit supply, and he predicted further hikes in 2027. In his view, the Trump administration is pursuing massive liquidity injection through tax rebates, stimulus payments, emergency declarations, and Treasury actions, creating a fiscal conflict with the Fed. Adams said he expects a major emergency declaration followed by stimulus, which he predicted would send gold and silver sharply higher sometime in 2027, while cautioning that his scenarios are not certainties and that the dollar will continue losing purchasing power over time.

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