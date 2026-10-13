My Most Important Urgent Action Alert

I am issuing an urgent action alert because the world is spiraling out of control. The Middle East is a powder keg, Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping are disrupting global trade, Iran is striking tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, and we are facing a diesel crisis that has become so severe that Russia is now bailing out America. There is no peace on the horizon. In my assessment, Trump’s actions only escalate tensions, and no genuine solutions are coming from the political class.

With famine, social unrest, energy shortages, and power grid failures on the horizon, you must prepare now. The window for easy, legal acquisition of essential tools is closing rapidly. I am going to give you five specific things I believe you should urgently acquire or do before the end of 2026. These are not suggestions; they are survival imperatives. I have personally taken these steps, and I am urging you to follow suit.

My track record on these issues is clear. I warned about the ATF’s unconstitutional overreach on pistol braces, the dangers of the mRNA injections, the coming wave of diesel scarcity and the coming food crises long before they hit the mainstream. As I previously stated, those who followed my work avoided the deadly COVID bioweapon injections and preserved their wealth as the dollar’s purchasing power collapsed. Now, I am giving you another set of warnings.

Action Item 1: Buy Short-Barreled Rifles and Suppressors Before the Window Closes

A major lawsuit victory means the ATF will no longer enforce its tax stamp and approval requirements for short-barreled rifles and suppressors. As I reported on the Health Ranger Report, a federal judge in the Northern District of Texas ruled that the National Firearms Act’s registration and approval requirements for suppressors, short-barreled rifles, and short-barreled shotguns are unconstitutional [1]. This has never happened in our lifetimes. The court determined that the ATF lacks the legal basis to mandate the extensive documentation, tracking, and approval processes previously required [2].

I believe this window will close when Democrats likely sweep the midterms and push back on gun freedom in 2027. In my view, SBRs are ideal for self-defense, especially for women, because they are lighter and easier to handle than full-length AR-15s. If you have a concealed carry permit, you can buy these over the counter and take them home the same day -- no ATF wait, no FBI form sent. I am not your legal advisor, so check your state laws, but in Texas and most red states, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Mark my words: with chaos coming, you want proper firearms. I plan to buy some myself before January.

Action Item 2: Get an Electric Vehicle and Stop Depending on Gas Stations

The diesel crisis is going to get far worse, making all transportation harder. Gasoline may not run out, but scarcity will hit. The fragility of our supply chain is undeniable. I used to mock EVs, but battery technology is now advanced, and you can charge them with your own solar power, bypassing the grid and refineries entirely.

When you own an EV, you never have to stop at a gas station, which I believe are sketchy places where bad things will happen during social chaos -- you’re safer staying in your car. EVs are cheaper to maintain: no motor oil, no emissions controls, no fuel filters -- they just go and go. You can get a decent EV in America for $35,000 to $40,000, and with a level two charger at home, you’re set. Even if you hate EVs, in my view they are a safer way to drive when the world is falling apart. The opportunity to decouple from the volatile oil markets is one you cannot afford to miss.

Action Item 3: Build an Off-Grid Solar System Before Trump’s Solar Tariffs Hit

I’m also urging you to set up an off-grid solar system -- not a grid-tie system, which is useless in a blackout. You need batteries (lithium iron phosphate or sodium ion), an inverter, and solar panels; ground mounts are good, but roof mounts are more secure if you lack yard space. The market for photovoltaics has shown impressive growth, and the technology is mature enough for anyone to install [3]. If you have to sell crypto, gold, or silver to fund this, just do it -- in my view, solar is a higher priority because it generates power. And the power grid itself may prove to be extremely unreliable in 2027 and beyond.

I did the math: to charge an EV, you need at least 12 to 16 panels of 400 watts each, plus batteries -- it’s costly, but necessary. Trump’s solar tariffs kick in December 4th, so prices will likely double or triple in 2027 -- act before the end of the year. Learn to install it yourself using AI as a consultant, like I did; hire an electrician if you prefer, but be safe. In my interview with David Tice, we analyzed the power generation trends between China and the United States, and the conclusion was stark: decentralized power is the only way to survive the coming grid failures [4].

Action Item 4: Stockpile Real Food and Plan to Grow Your Own in 2027

Food shortages are coming, and I believe 2027 is the year to get serious about growing some of your own food. To get ready, stock up on basics with long shelf lives: salt, baking soda, butter, peanut butter, organic olive oil, and other staples. Don’t buy cheap, storable food loaded with GMOs, MSG, and textured vegetable protein -- it’s garbage. I recommend high-end, lab-tested, certified organic food kits, and we’re launching one-month, three-month, six-month, and one-year supplies in early November at HealthRangerStore.com if you want to purchase our organic, lab-tested high nutrient density foods.

You’ll also want to stock up before prices rise further; sales will become rare because demand will outstrip supply. As I discussed with David DuByne, tariffs, pests, radical weather events, and potential geoengineering efforts are all contributing to a global decrease in crop yields, driving up prices [5]. Constrictions on global trade are compounding these issues, creating a perfect storm of food insecurity. If you can, grow a garden -- even a small one -- because self-reliance is going to matter more than ever.

Action Item 5: Build Local AI Infrastructure for Resilience

I believe you should have local AI infrastructure so you can run AI models without the internet or Big Tech surveillance. You can now run good AI models on just 12 gigabytes of GPU RAM, or even 8 gigabytes if you’re desperate. In my discussion with Aaron Day, we noted that even as new hardware like the Nvidia 50 series cards are getting insanely expensive, the capability of existing hardware to run advanced AI is incredible [6]. An affordable option is the AMD R9700 with 32GB of RAM for around $1,700 -- slower than Nvidia but great for personal use.

I use AI as my consultant for electrical work and solar installation, and it’s been invaluable. In my view, decentralization is key, and local AI gives you a powerful tool that no one can shut off. The centralized control over information by Big Tech is a threat to human freedom, and local AI breaks that monopoly. If you took my advice years ago and bought GPUs, you’re already ahead -- if not, start now. The ability to run uncensored models that provide honest answers on health, finance, and liberty is a game-changer for personal resilience [7].

Conclusion: The Time to Act Is Now

I believe these five action items -- SBRs and suppressors, an EV, off-grid solar, real food, and local AI -- are your top priorities before the end of 2026. Gold and silver are a lower priority after these, but minimize your dollars because inflation will destroy them. Convert currency into tangible assets that generate power, move you, feed you, and protect you. The world is moving toward a period of unprecedented chaos, and only the prepared will emerge intact.

I urge you: get prepared, stay safe, and take action while you still can. Do not wait for the government to save you, because it is the government that is causing the crisis. Rely on yourself, your community, and the tools of self-reliance. The time to get moving on all this is right now, because the clock is ticking, and 2027 promises to be a year of global famine and diesel scarcity, with rising social unrest and expanding wars all at the same time. Prepare accordingly.

References

Health Ranger Report - ATF DEFEATED IN MAJOR PRO 2A COURT RULING - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, August 07, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com Federal Court Rules NFA Registration for Suppressors and Short Barreled Firearms Unconstitutional - NaturalNews.com, August 06, 2026. by NaturalNews.com PV solar electricity industry: Market growth and perspective. by Elsevier. Solar Energy Materials & Solar Cells 90 (2006) Mike Adams interview with David Tice - July 18 2025. by Mike Adams Mike Adams interview with David DuByne - April 23 2025. by Mike Adams Mike Adams interview with Aaron Day - August 1 2025. by Mike Adams 2025 11 28 BBN Interview with Marjory Wildcraft . by Mike Adams Mike Adams interview with Ben Sanderson - February 28 2023. by Mike Adams 2025 11 05 BBN Interview with Above Phone . by Mike Adams

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