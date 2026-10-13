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EHFoundation
Oct 13

Thanks Mike for Invaluable Information for what is coming and already here. What EV?

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DawnieR
Oct 13

'EVs' and 'AI' = WRONG!!!!

Both are ANTI-HUMAN/EVIL!!

BOTH will be USELESS when there is NO ELECTRICITY!!

The other 3 'Action Items' are SANE......but I have better advise.....

'LEARN TO LIVE LIKE THE AMISH'!!

And if you have no idea what that even means?.......you're in serious trouble; just lay down and wait for dead......you will not survive what is coming!!

'EVs' & 'AI'? No! You want Bicycles & Books!

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