The Unseen, Unconstitutional Surveillance

I checked the Flock camera map for my city recently and was stunned. According to reports, Flock Safety operates more than 100,000 AI-powered cameras across the United States, and a map of a local zip code showed cameras on nearly every major road. [1] As The New American reported, from Los Angeles to New York, these cameras are actively surveilling nearly every American as they commute to work, walk their dogs, and drive to church. [1]

That’s not a safety tool -- that’s the foundation of a surveillance state that would make George Orwell blush.

But here’s what most people don’t realize: those cameras aren’t just reading license plates. Newer technology used alongside the Flock cameras can also scan Bluetooth and Wi?Fi signals from your phone. Your phone broadcasts a list of known Wi?Fi networks -- your home network, your work network, your favorite coffee shop. That list becomes a unique digital fingerprint. [2] As Activist Post reported, Flock Safety’s expanding product line includes pedestrian?tracking AI, creating what amounts to a warrantless mass surveillance infrastructure that logs vehicle movements and follows people with AI. [2] Flock insists it isn’t tracking people, but its own systems tell a different story.

How Flock Cameras Work -- and Why They’re More Dangerous Than You Think

Flock cameras are automated license plate readers (ALPRs) that capture not just plates, but also vehicle make, model, color, and unique features -- creating a digital “fingerprint” of every vehicle. [3] Willow Tohi of Natural News documented how this nationwide network stores detailed location data on billions of American drivers. [3] But the danger escalates when you add Bluetooth and Wi?Fi sniffing capability. Every phone within range is silently logged, and that Wi?Fi list is as unique as a fingerprint. [2] Your phone’s MAC address may be randomized, but the list of networks it seeks is not. That list can be linked to your license plate, and from there to your identity -- all without a warrant.

Police departments love it because it gives them retroactive location data. Did you drive past a certain intersection last Tuesday at 3 P.M.? The Flock database knows. And because the data is collected by a private company, police argue they don’t need a warrant to access it. This is a legal loophole big enough to drive a truck through. As I previously reported, a company called Ubicquia is even partnering with law enforcement to put hidden license plate readers in smart streetlights. [4] The surveillance grid is expanding into every corner of public life.

The Fourth Amendment Doesn’t Have a Loophole for Private Companies

The Fourth Amendment protects against unreasonable searches and seizures. The Supreme Court has held that people have a reasonable expectation of privacy in their movements over an extended period. Yet police bypass this entirely by letting Flock collect the data and then simply asking for it. No probable cause, no warrant -- just mass surveillance that would be unconstitutional if done directly by the government. As I’ve written before, you cannot trust the government with your privacy when it continuously sidesteps the Constitution. [5] That’s exactly what is happening here.

This is a clear Fourth Amendment violation waiting for a court to strike it down. There is no practical difference between a police officer following every car on the road and a private company doing it for them. When the government can access a searchable database of everywhere you have driven for months or years, your reasonable expectation of privacy is destroyed. The Denver city council recognized this in June 2025, voting unanimously to dismantle the Flock camera network over privacy and data sharing concerns. [6] Other communities are waking up too, but we cannot rely on scattered local victories.

Cops Using Flock Cameras to Stalk and Harass

Abuse of these systems is not theoretical. A review by The Institute for Justice found multiple cases spanning several states where law enforcement officers used license plate readers to stalk romantic interests. [7] The abuse came to light primarily through victim reports, not internal audits -- meaning these incidents are likely undercounted. [7] In Georgia alone, five police officers from the Albany Police Department were fired and arrested for misusing the Flock system to track people without legitimate law enforcement purposes. [8]

Then there are the false arrests. A Colorado police sergeant told a woman at her home, “We have cameras everywhere in town. You cannot get a breath of fresh air without us knowing.” [9] She was accused of stealing a package based on Flock data -- charges later dropped. This is the reality of a system designed to presume guilt from data, not protect the innocent. Every misidentification, every abusive search, every instance of stalking is a direct consequence of allowing warrantless mass surveillance to flourish.

Take Back Your Privacy -- What You Can Do

We are not helpless. The simplest step is to block the tracking signals. Put your phone in a Faraday bag while driving -- it blocks all cellular, Bluetooth, and Wi?Fi signals, preventing the digital fingerprinting that Flock cameras rely on. For emergency communication, consider a satellite phone that bypasses cell towers entirely. Flock cameras cannot track what they cannot detect. [10]

The Satellite Phone Store at SAT123.com has both “Dark Bags” and satellite phones, both offering privacy-protecting benefits.

Activist Post has detailed how to resist these AI-powered cameras, noting that the first step is understanding that every pull out of your driveway is bleeding data into an unregulated dragnet. [10] Beyond personal tools, we must demand legislation that bans warrantless mass surveillance and holds police accountable for abuse.

Some Americans are taking direct action: an Air Force engineer in Virginia was charged with cutting down multiple Flock cameras, and his legal defense fund raised thousands of dollars from privacy advocates. [11] While I do not advocate vandalism, the public anger reflects a deep recognition that this system is illegitimate. We need to outlaw Flock cameras across the board. The fight for privacy is the fight for the Fourth Amendment -- and it is a fight we cannot afford to lose.

References

“Condition 1984: Flock AI Cameras Surveilling U.S.” The New American, March 10, 2026. “Utterly Flocked: ‘We-Don’t-Track-People’-Firm Deploys Nationwide Network Of Warrantless Pedestrian-Tracking Cameras.” ZeroHedge, June 16, 2026. Willow Tohi. “The digital panopticon: License plate readers are tracking you everywhere you go.” NaturalNews.com, September 1, 2025. “Get ready: American ‘smart’ street lights now being rigged with license plate readers to spy on your every move.” NaturalNews.com, August 10, 2023. “Don’t trust the government with your privacy, property, or your freedoms.” NaturalNews.com, January 16, 2023. “Public Backlash Growing Against Flock Safety Surveillance Cameras Across U.S.” NaturalNews.com, July 4, 2026. “Review: Law Enforcement Officers Allegedly Used License Plate Readers to Stalk Romantic Interests.” NaturalNews.com, June 30, 2026. “Multiple Police Officers Fired And Arrested For ‘Misuse’ Of Flock Camera License Plate Reader System.” 100PercentFedUp, July 7, 2026. “Welcome to the Surveillance Grid.” Daily Reckoning, July 8, 2026. “Get the FLOCK Out! — How and Why You Should Resist the AI-Powered Cameras that are Destroying Our Privacy.” Activist Post, June 19, 2026. “Air Force Engineer Accused Of Cutting Down AI Cameras Becomes Unlikely Hero, Raises Thousands For Legal Defense.” ZeroHedge, July 7, 2026.

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