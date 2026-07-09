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Smacko9
6h

What We The People should be 'turning on 'Them' / The Govt Apparatus' ...

The Corruptors of OUR Govt.Apparatus are trying to spin/turn against ITs Masters / The Public.

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(Instead of constantly subjecting Ourselves to 'fielding' IT's constant psyop attacks upon US)

The Surveillance / Transparent - Accountability WE should expect from

OUR Govt. Apparatus! Should Be Implemented As Inherently Intended

For The Good of The Public / IT's Masters - Against The Corruption.

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Get Off Our Heels & embrace the accountability we supposedly seek!

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Notice the Narrative 'Positioning' Occurring

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Employ the Psychic-Judo necessary to get out of corruption's manipulative hold.

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Positioning: The Battle for Our Mind!

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Smacko9's avatar
Smacko9
7h

A Digital Bill of Rights for the States

A Model Amendment to State Constitutions for the Age of Artificial Intelligence

https://patrickwood.substack.com/p/a-digital-bill-of-rights-for-the

?

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