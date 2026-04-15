Food Products DIOXIN Test Results; Surviving the Blockade Ramifications; Oil Market Manipulations

Today’s episode discusses several key topics, including dioxin testing, geopolitical tensions affecting global supply chains, and market manipulation in oil prices. Mike Adams, founder of the Health Ranger Store, announces that his lab has begun testing food products for dioxins—toxic chemical compounds formed from industrial burning—using advanced gas chromatography triple quad mass spectrometry. The lab achieved detection limits of one part per trillion, ensuring ultra-clean dairy and animal-derived products. Adams emphasizes the health risks of dioxins, which persist in the environment and accumulate in fat tissues, linking them to cancer and immune system damage. He also highlights the importance of preparedness, warning of potential supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical conflicts, particularly the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which could lead to shortages of oil, lubricants, and fertilizers.

Additionally, Adams critiques the manipulation of oil prices, noting a divergence between paper futures ($92–$95 per barrel) and physical oil prices ($142+ per barrel), driven by U.S. government interventions. He predicts escalating economic strain as global oil reserves deplete by mid-June, potentially causing price surges and industrial collapse. The video concludes with a call for self-reliance, recommending stockpiling essentials like food, fuel, and spare parts. Adams also promotes his store’s lab-tested, organic products and satellite phones for emergency communication, urging viewers to prepare for prolonged disruptions.

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