I’ve Been Warning About This for Years -- But Now It’s Real

For years I have warned that multiple converging crises would soon shatter the global food system. The mainstream media called me a conspiracy theorist, but now the evidence is undeniable. David DuByne, a meticulous researcher from Adapt 2030, confirmed in my interview with him that the loss of fertilizer, herbicide and fungicide supplies from the Persian Gulf, combined with insect infestations, fuel disruptions and a historic El Niño, is creating a convergent collapse scenario that will hit food production within months [1].

The situation is accelerating far faster than even I predicted. As Michael Snyder reports, we just experienced the driest first three months of a year in recorded history in the United States, while diesel fuel and fertilizer costs have skyrocketed due to the Middle East conflict [2]. This is not a random coincidence -- it is a coordinated collapse. Food calories are about to become the most valuable commodity on earth, more precious than oil, gold, or fiat currency.

The Triple Whammy: Fertilizer, Chemicals, and Insects

The foundation of modern agriculture is fertilizer, and the supply chain is now on life support. The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage carrying about one-fifth of the world’s energy supplies and a massive share of global fertilizer ingredients, is effectively closed. Iran is pushing a permanent toll system for vessels transiting that waterway, threatening to formalize military control over this critical chokepoint [3].

Without fertilizers from the Persian Gulf, crop yields will be slashed by up to half, because as I wrote in my article on the man-made famine, approximately half of all global food production depends on fertilizer [4].

Oil Tank Bottoms: The Hidden Fuel Crisis

The term ‘tank bottoms’ is now being whispered in logistics circles, and it should terrify every American. Some refineries are reporting that crude oil storage tanks are running so low that the residual sludge at the bottom -- material that normally is never used -- is being considered as a last-resort supply. According to numerous analysts and media sources, diesel supplies in the United States could collapse by August or September 2026. This is not an exaggeration; I have been stockpiling diesel for years and have warned repeatedly that the fuel system is more fragile than most people realize .

Without diesel, farm machinery stops. Tractors cannot plow, harvesters cannot cut, and trucks cannot deliver food to stores. The entire food production and distribution chain grinds to a halt. As Michael Snyder notes, energy is the foundation of our entire economy -- without cheap energy, we cannot make anything or move anything [5].

I question whether this fuel crisis is a manufactured event designed to condition us for rationing, but regardless of the cause, the outcome is the same: empty shelves, rising prices, and starving populations.

El Niño and the Great Weather Disruption

The Godzilla El Niño predicted for 2023 is still wreaking havoc across the planet, causing bizarre weather patterns that defy historical norms. The Midwest is experiencing drought while South America is flooded. Historical parallels to the El Niño of 1877 show that mass starvation is entirely possible when a powerful El Niño strikes a world already stressed by fertilizer shortages and fuel disruptions. Brian Fagan documented how preindustrial civilizations collapsed under such climate shocks because they had no buffer [6]. We have lost our buffer -- cheap fertilizer and abundant fuel are gone.

At the same time, the climate narrative is being weaponized to hide the real story: food production is being systematically destabilized by design. Carbon dioxide is a plant nutrient, not a pollutant, but the climate fear campaign has been used to crush domestic energy production, making America more vulnerable to supply chain disruptions. We are sleepwalking into a famine, and as I wrote in April 2026, the triggers are already pulled [7]. The weather is just the final straw on a system already collapsing under its own weight.

Shifting Breadbaskets: Africa Rises as America Withers

While the U.S. corn belt faces dust bowl conditions and the Ogallala Aquifer accelerates toward collapse, Africa is greening due to increased rainfall. The Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia filled in just two years instead of the predicted nine -- proof that weather patterns are shifting far faster than any model anticipated. As DuByne explains, global elites are already planning for a world where Africa becomes the new breadbasket, and they are systematically emptying the continent of its young men through migration to make way for automated corporate farming.

Meanwhile, American farmland is being bought up by billionaires like Bill Gates, who now owns more U.S. farmland than any other private entity [8]. This consolidation of land control, combined with the collapse of small farms, means that when the crisis hits, the food system will be controlled by a handful of corporate actors who have no loyalty to the American people. Paul McMahon pointed out that modern food systems consume seven calories of energy to deliver one calorie of food to the eater [9]. That is an obscene waste, and it will be the system’s undoing. We must decentralize food production now.

Calories Are the Only Energy That Matters -- Prepare Now

The core energy that truly sustains civilization is calories. Every human being requires a minimum of around 2,000 food calories per day to survive. When those calories stop flowing, society collapses. The Weimar Republic showed us what happens when food becomes more valuable than money: people burn banknotes for heat because the failed currency is useless for buying bread. We are heading for a similar reckoning in the west.

I urge every reader to grow some amount of their own food, store bulk staples like rice and beans, and learn to cook from scratch. Sharon Astyk documented how even brief disruptions in global supply chains cause panic and hoarding, as seen when Alaskans fought over bags of rice [10]. That is a glimpse of the future for America and other western countries. The only real insurance is personal preparedness. Start a garden, stock seeds, store water, and invest in tools for self-reliance. History is our crystal ball -- act before it is too late. I have been preparing for years, and now I am watching the clock tick down. Join me before the shelves go bare.

References

Mike Adams interview with David DuByne - April 23, 2025 We Are 6 Months From Global Food Shortages Because Farmers Are Facing A Quadruple Whammy Crisis - ZeroHedge (Michael Snyder), May 21, 2026 Iran pushes ‘toll’ plan on the Strait of Hormuz, threatening global trade chaos - NaturalNews.com, May 25, 2026 The Fertilizer Shock of 2026-2027: A Man-Made Famine in the Making - NaturalNews.com (Mike Adams), April 27, 2026 A Flashing Red Warning Signal: In California, Gasoline Is 6 Now Dollars A Gallon And Diesel Is Now 7 Dollars A Gallon - Activist Post, May 15, 2026 Floods, Famines and Emperors: El Nino and the Fate of Civilizations - Brian Fagan We Are Sleepwalking Into a Global Famine – And No One in Power Cares - NaturalNews.com (Mike Adams), April 30, 2026 Food Plants on Fire - Mercola.com, May 17, 2022 Feeding Frenzy - Paul McMahon A Nation of Farmers: Defeating the Food Crisis on American Soil - Sharon Astyk

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