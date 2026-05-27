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Rosemary's avatar
Rosemary
1d

That's not Mike Adams' voice over, but no matter....the message is vital and critical as to how we are going to solve this issue and proceed into a future that we can barely recognize. I look around my suburban neighbourhood, and I cannot find ANYONE besides myself who is preparing for what is certainly coming our way? WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE! I keep telling you, have some purified water in bottles stocked up....you'll need it to make broth, soup, boiling vegetables, but save THAT water as well and use it to cook rice. Waste not, want not!

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
1d

We are already there, been in the food retail business for 50 years. The number one enemy is what they're done to our food and replaced it also with fast and prepared foods. Pizza and hamburger eatery near my place. Every day teenage children from school flock there for their lunch ensuring disease and illnesses when they reach maturity. The shelvesbof food stuffs in grocery store are loaded with additives preservatives and flavour enhancers. And loaded with salt or sugar to stay on the shelf for a considerable length of time. All prepared foods can be ordered over the phone and Net. Read the labels, if you can't understand the ingredients or the amount of sugar and salt put it back. For example a can of soda usually contains 8 to 10 spoons of sugar. We are shortening our children's lives. I believe it intended to be this way. John the ex Grocer.

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