Force Majeure on HELIUM Hits my Lab; Trump's War Defeat; Natural Healing Hidden Cures

On today’s episode, Mike Adams discusses escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly concerning Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz and its implications for global energy markets. Adams highlights how the U.S. government, under Trump and Biden, has engaged in policies that indirectly fund Iran while also fueling conflict with Israel, raising concerns about potential nuclear escalation. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint, allows Iran to restrict global oil and gas shipments, which could trigger economic instability, particularly in Europe and the U.S. Adams also critiques U.S. military strategy, arguing that American forces are being deployed as “drone bait” to justify further intervention.

Additionally, Adams examines political dynamics, including allegations of election interference, government corruption, and media manipulation. Adams accuses the Democratic establishment of suppressing dissent and violating democratic principles while framing Trump’s foreign policy decisions—such as withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal—as destabilizing. The discussion extends to broader geopolitical risks, including the possibility of false flag operations, supply chain disruptions, and the erosion of U.S. global dominance. Adams concludes by emphasizing preparedness and skepticism toward official narratives, urging listeners to seek alternative sources of information.

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