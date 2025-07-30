Former U.S. Congressman Dennis Kucinich has raised alarming concerns over President Donald Trump’s recent aggressive moves against Russia, warning that the abrupt escalation—including shortening deadlines for action and deploying nuclear weapons to the UK—may be a deliberate distraction from the unfolding Epstein scandal.

In a candid interview with Mike Adams, Kucinich drew parallels to past presidential diversion tactics, citing Bill Clinton’s 1998 bombing of Sudan during the Lewinsky affair as a historical precedent.

"I am concerned that this shortened timeframe to deal with Russia… could be a handy way to try to deflect public attention from what’s going on with the Epstein matter," Kucinich stated.

A Dangerous Escalation

Trump’s administration recently moved thermonuclear weapons from New Mexico to an RAF base in eastern England—a decision Kucinich condemned as "insanity."

"We already know Russia has more nuclear weapons than we do. Ratcheting up tensions when the President is enmeshed in the Epstein scandal is reckless," Kucinich warned. He emphasized the moral and legal dangers of provoking a nuclear-armed adversary, pointing out that radiation from any nuclear conflict would spread globally, harming civilians far beyond the intended targets.

U.S. Abandons Moral High Ground

The former congressman didn’t mince words about America’s complicity in global atrocities, particularly Israel’s actions in Gaza, which he described as "ethnic cleansing and genocide."

"When you see starving children on TV, it’s only the beginning," Kucinich said, condemning U.S. military and financial support for Israel. "Netanyahu is dragging us into the darkest period since the 1930s… How can Israelis not understand the suffering they’re inflicting?"

He accused the U.S. of abandoning its moral authority, eroding international trust, and accelerating its own decline by prioritizing militarism over diplomacy and domestic needs.

Global Shifts & Economic Consequences

Kucinich noted that nations like Brazil, China, and Russia are increasingly rejecting U.S. demands, signaling a loss of leverage as BRICS nations sideline the U.S. dollar.

"We spent $5 trillion on the Iraq War—money we never had—while neglecting education, healthcare, and retirement security," he said, warning that America’s unchecked militarism is destabilizing its economy.

Health, Corruption & Corporate Immunity

The conversation expanded to domestic crises, including food safety and corporate corruption. Adams highlighted how U.S. food contamination standards are among the world’s weakest, turning America into a "dumping ground for toxins."

Kucinich condemned pending legislation (Section 453) that would grant legal immunity to pesticide manufacturers like Bayer (owner of Monsanto), shielding them from lawsuits over cancer-linked chemicals like glyphosate.

"If this passes, only the wealthy can afford organic food. The working class will be mass-poisoned with no legal recourse," Adams asserted.

A Call to Reclaim Democracy

Both speakers urged a return to constitutional principles, stressing that Congress must reclaim its war powers and rein in executive overreach.

"The government exists for us, not the other way around," Kucinich declared. "When corporations usurp democracy, we’re left with totalitarianism."

Conclusion: Fighting for America’s Soul

As the dialogue concluded, Kucinich left listeners with a sobering reminder: "We’re fighting for the soul of our country."

With nuclear tensions rising, global trust evaporating, and domestic health collapsing, his warning serves as a dire plea for moral clarity—before it’s too late.

