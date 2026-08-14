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4d592050524956414359's avatar
4d592050524956414359
10hEdited

Did you read the Privacy Policy and the Terms & Conditions?

Privacy Policy Red Flags:

🚩 Doesn't clearly explain what data they collect. It doesn't clearly list whether they collect your messages, IP address, device information, location, contacts, or other personal data.

🚩 Doesn't explain who gets your data. It says they may use third-party service providers but doesn't clearly name them or explain what information they receive.

🚩 Keeps your conversations for up to 6 years. That's a very long retention period for a chat service, and they don't clearly explain why they need to keep them that long.

🚩 Deleting your account doesn't mean immediate deletion. They may keep your data for up to 60 additional days after you delete your account.

🚩 No clear explanation of message privacy. The policy doesn't say whether employees or the company can read your conversations.

🚩 No clear statement about end-to-end encryption. It doesn't say that messages are encrypted in a way that prevents Forta Chat from accessing them.

🚩 Very little information about security. It doesn't explain how messages and personal information are protected, whether data is encrypted at rest, or how they handle security breaches.

🚩 Uses a lot of generic GDPR language. There are lengthy explanations of GDPR rights, but relatively little detail about how Forta Chat actually protects your data.

🚩 The “consent” language is broad. It essentially says that using the service means you agree to the policy, without giving much detail about what happens to your information.

🚩 The policy appears to contain outdated/template language. For example, it references the old EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, which was invalidated in 2020. That raises questions about how carefully the policy is maintained.

🚩 The company information is limited. It identifies the company as Dvm Analytics LLC but provides little additional information about the business or where your data is actually processed.

Bottom line

The biggest concern is the lack of detail. The policy tells you that they collect, store, and share data, but doesn't clearly tell you exactly what they collect, who receives it, how it's protected, or who can access your conversations

Terms & Conditions Red Flags:

🚩 They can change or discontinue the app at any time. They say they can stop providing the app and terminate your use without notice.

🚩 They don't guarantee ongoing support or updates. They specifically say they don't promise the app will remain compatible with future versions of iOS or Android.

🚩 You are required to accept updates. The terms say you “promise to always accept updates” when offered.

🚩 They can start charging for the service. They reserve the right to charge for the app or its services at any time. They say they'll make the cost clear, but there's no detailed pricing or subscription policy here.

🚩 They put a lot of responsibility on you. Problems involving your phone, internet connection, battery, mobile carrier, roaming charges, or device security are largely your responsibility.

🚩 Their liability is heavily limited. They say they aren't responsible for losses resulting from relying on information/functionality provided through the app, including information supplied by third parties.

🚩 Third-party services are involved, but they're not clearly identified. The terms mention third-party services and provide a heading for their terms, but the document you provided doesn't actually identify all of the services or explain what data they receive.

🚩 They don't explain what happens to your data if the service shuts down. This is particularly important given the privacy policy says conversations can be retained for up to 6 years.

🚩 There is no clear data-export provision. The terms don't say that you can download/export your conversations or other data before your account is terminated or the service is discontinued.

🚩 The source code is explicitly off-limits. They prohibit attempting to extract the source code or creating derivative versions. That's fairly standard for proprietary apps, but it means you can't independently inspect the app to verify its privacy/security claims.

🚩 The terms are very generic. Some wording looks like boilerplate written for a generic mobile app rather than terms specifically designed around a chat/messaging service.

Both the Privacy Policy & the Terms & Conditions leave some important questions unanswered:

Who can read your messages?

Where are conversations stored?

Who are the third-party providers?

Is there end-to-end encryption?

What happens to your conversations if Forta shuts down?

Can you export your data?

Why are conversations retained for up to 6 years?

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4d592050524956414359's avatar
4d592050524956414359
10hEdited

How is http://Forta.Chat any better in this regard? It still requires communication with a Matrix server, and even if that server is undisclosed, it is still another server within the communication chain.

We have legitimate concerns regarding the CLOUD Act, PATRIOT Act, and other US laws that impact data privacy and access. For that reason, my suggestion would be to consider Sekur Private, which operates offshore and is subject to Swiss privacy laws. They also avoid cloud-based solutions, in part because of the legal and privacy considerations involved. Their infrastructure is only hosted in Switzerland

Swiss Privacy means Swiss Laws - Worlds strictest Data Privacy Laws

No 14-Eye Alliance

No CLOUD Act

Independent Platform

No Big Tech Platform

Not funded by any government

Proprietary Technology

No Data Mining

No Logging

100% Private Platform

100% Company Owned Infrastructure

Military Grade End-to-End Encryption

Publicly Traded On NYSE (SWISF)

https://sekurprivatedata.com/

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