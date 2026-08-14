Forta.Chat Is the Private Messenger We Need Before It’s Too Late
Privacy Is a Basic Human Right
I’ve spent many years documenting the ‘patterns of control, deception, and engineered collapse’ [1] that define our age. The world is accelerating toward a precipice, and the nature of the threat has fundamentally changed. I believe secure communication is no longer a luxury -- it is a survival requirement in a surveillance state that is building the machinery of mass monitoring in plain sight.
Most people still trust Telegram, WhatsApp, and even Signal without understanding how their encryption keys and metadata are exposed. For years, I’ve been sounding the alarm about ‘Big Tech’s surveillance apparatus’ [2]. Now the evidence is impossible to ignore. Forta.Chat enters this landscape as a decentralized alternative built on principles, not corporate compromise -- and I interviewed one of its key architects on Decentralize.TV
The Surveillance Grid Is Coming for Your Old Messages
Mass surveillance is not a distant threat. Data centers are being built at staggering scale to ingest and analyze private communications in real time. The question is not whether your old messages will be swept into this grid -- it’s when.
Consider how fragile the entire infrastructure really is. When fiber optic cables were severed in Mississippi and Louisiana, ‘America’s 911 emergency systems collapsed for hours’ [3], leaving thousands unable to call for help. If a few cuts can silence emergency services, what happens when the surveillance grid turns its full attention to the private words you shared ten years ago?
Old chats tied to phone numbers or identities will be used against you and your children to deny you a job, a loan, or a college admission. Every political remark, every private joke, every moment of doubt becomes a permanent training input for algorithmic judgment. The visioneers of the last century promised ‘a limitless future’ [4] of space colonies and boundless optimism. Instead, we got a surveillance grid that monitors every word you type. This is why I am convinced that any messenger storing keys on servers is a time bomb, no matter how strong its encryption claims are.
What Forta Does Differently: No Identity, No Keys, No Central Control
Forta.Chat takes a completely different approach. It does not require an email address, phone number, or name. The only identity anchor is a seed phrase that you control -- nothing more. There is no database of identities for a court to subpoena, no phone number to trace back to your doorstep.
Encryption and decryption happen peer-to-peer on your own devices, with zero keys stored on servers. Unlike Signal or Telegram, there is no central entity that can be coerced, raided, or compelled to betray its users. This is a radical departure from the model that Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat pointed toward -- an ‘encrypted platform [that] eliminates reliance on internet infrastructure’ [5]. But Forta goes further by routing around censorship entirely.
The platform is federated, open source, and can route around blocked networks using Tor and Snowflake bridges. This means ‘encrypting all communications at every level, including when they pass through cell towers and mesh networks’ [6]. Even when authorities try to shut down internet access, the messages still flow. And it runs on ordinary phones -- as I discussed in my interview with Jason Crowe, a compact decentralized protocol ‘fits onto many mobile devices’ [7] without draining battery or consuming excessive computing resources.
Beyond Messaging: Resilience and Economic Sovereignty
Forta is designed to keep working even when normal networks are blocked. Future integration with Meshtastic radio will enable offline mesh communication, so you can pass messages across a grid that has no internet at all. ‘When centralized systems collapse,’ [8] the most effective rescue force will not arrive in government vehicles -- it will be the neighbor next door. Forta turns that principle into free, open source software.
Built-in local AI assistants give users practical knowledge even when the internet is gone, and Pocket Coin integration offers a simple way to transact without borders, enabling real-world exchange outside the bankster system. Plato argued that ‘philosophy should be at the center of our individual and communal lives’ [9]. Today, the most philosophical act available to you is choosing which tools you use to speak, to learn, and to trade with your neighbors. This is not just a chat app; it is a sovereignty stack for everyday people.
Learn This Privacy Tech Stack Now
I believe we must adopt tools like Forta before the worst happens, not after our private words are weaponized against us. The convenience of centralized apps is the most expensive cheese in the mousetrap. Every message you send through a corporate server is a small surrender of liberty.
Critics have already dismissed the American promise of freedom as ‘mere rubbish -- old wadding left to rot on the battlefield’ [10]. If we hand over the infrastructure of our own speech to the surveillance grid, they will be proven right.
Forta.Chat is free, available on Android and desktop, and ready for those who value freedom more than comfort. The bitter medicine is not bitter at all. It’s just a different way of talking to the people you love -- one that doesn’t ask permission from the surveillance state.
NOTE: Android users should be running de-Googled phones from Above.phone/brighteon and then download the Forta.chat APK file (on the Forta.chat website) and install the APK. You’re immediately up and running.
iPhone users, on the other hand, must access it through your on-phone browser (Safari), where it also works. There is currently no app for iPhone because Apple won’t allow privacy on their hardware. All iPhones are surveillance devices. If you are still using an iPhone, you are not in the realm of privacy in the first place. For mobile devices, only de-Googled Android phones (Graphene and similar OS flavors) or even Linux phones (currently rare) offer real privacy solutions.
References
Survival Now Means Escaping the System That Wants You Dead. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 25, 2026.
Data Centers Are Stealing Your Water, Your Power, and Your Freedom — Here’s How to Fight Back. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. May 26, 2026.
Massive 911 Outages Expose Fragile Emergency Systems After Fiber Cuts Cripple Louisiana and Mississippi. - NaturalNews.com. Cassie B. September 26, 2025.
The Visioneers: How a Group of Elite Scientists Pursued Space Colonies, Nanotechnologies, and a Limitless Future. - W. Patrick McCray.
Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat Pioneers Peer-to-Peer Messaging Beyond the Internet. - NaturalNews.com. Willow Tohi. July 12, 2025.
Brighteon Broadcast News - US Empire Desperately Trying To Invoke Russia. - Mike Adams. June 27, 2024.
Mike Adams Interview with Jason Crowe. - Mike Adams. May 19, 2023.
The Complete Cold Weather Survival Blueprint: Protecting Your Home, Health, and Freedom from Infrastructure Collapse. - NaturalNews.com. January 24, 2026.
Teaching Plato in Palestine: Philosophy in a Divided World. - Carlos Fraenkel.
The American Testament for the Institute for Philosophical Research and the Aspen Institute. - Mortimer J. Adler.
Explainer Infographic
For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com
Did you read the Privacy Policy and the Terms & Conditions?
Privacy Policy Red Flags:
🚩 Doesn't clearly explain what data they collect. It doesn't clearly list whether they collect your messages, IP address, device information, location, contacts, or other personal data.
🚩 Doesn't explain who gets your data. It says they may use third-party service providers but doesn't clearly name them or explain what information they receive.
🚩 Keeps your conversations for up to 6 years. That's a very long retention period for a chat service, and they don't clearly explain why they need to keep them that long.
🚩 Deleting your account doesn't mean immediate deletion. They may keep your data for up to 60 additional days after you delete your account.
🚩 No clear explanation of message privacy. The policy doesn't say whether employees or the company can read your conversations.
🚩 No clear statement about end-to-end encryption. It doesn't say that messages are encrypted in a way that prevents Forta Chat from accessing them.
🚩 Very little information about security. It doesn't explain how messages and personal information are protected, whether data is encrypted at rest, or how they handle security breaches.
🚩 Uses a lot of generic GDPR language. There are lengthy explanations of GDPR rights, but relatively little detail about how Forta Chat actually protects your data.
🚩 The “consent” language is broad. It essentially says that using the service means you agree to the policy, without giving much detail about what happens to your information.
🚩 The policy appears to contain outdated/template language. For example, it references the old EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, which was invalidated in 2020. That raises questions about how carefully the policy is maintained.
🚩 The company information is limited. It identifies the company as Dvm Analytics LLC but provides little additional information about the business or where your data is actually processed.
Bottom line
The biggest concern is the lack of detail. The policy tells you that they collect, store, and share data, but doesn't clearly tell you exactly what they collect, who receives it, how it's protected, or who can access your conversations
Terms & Conditions Red Flags:
🚩 They can change or discontinue the app at any time. They say they can stop providing the app and terminate your use without notice.
🚩 They don't guarantee ongoing support or updates. They specifically say they don't promise the app will remain compatible with future versions of iOS or Android.
🚩 You are required to accept updates. The terms say you “promise to always accept updates” when offered.
🚩 They can start charging for the service. They reserve the right to charge for the app or its services at any time. They say they'll make the cost clear, but there's no detailed pricing or subscription policy here.
🚩 They put a lot of responsibility on you. Problems involving your phone, internet connection, battery, mobile carrier, roaming charges, or device security are largely your responsibility.
🚩 Their liability is heavily limited. They say they aren't responsible for losses resulting from relying on information/functionality provided through the app, including information supplied by third parties.
🚩 Third-party services are involved, but they're not clearly identified. The terms mention third-party services and provide a heading for their terms, but the document you provided doesn't actually identify all of the services or explain what data they receive.
🚩 They don't explain what happens to your data if the service shuts down. This is particularly important given the privacy policy says conversations can be retained for up to 6 years.
🚩 There is no clear data-export provision. The terms don't say that you can download/export your conversations or other data before your account is terminated or the service is discontinued.
🚩 The source code is explicitly off-limits. They prohibit attempting to extract the source code or creating derivative versions. That's fairly standard for proprietary apps, but it means you can't independently inspect the app to verify its privacy/security claims.
🚩 The terms are very generic. Some wording looks like boilerplate written for a generic mobile app rather than terms specifically designed around a chat/messaging service.
Both the Privacy Policy & the Terms & Conditions leave some important questions unanswered:
Who can read your messages?
Where are conversations stored?
Who are the third-party providers?
Is there end-to-end encryption?
What happens to your conversations if Forta shuts down?
Can you export your data?
Why are conversations retained for up to 6 years?
How is http://Forta.Chat any better in this regard? It still requires communication with a Matrix server, and even if that server is undisclosed, it is still another server within the communication chain.
We have legitimate concerns regarding the CLOUD Act, PATRIOT Act, and other US laws that impact data privacy and access. For that reason, my suggestion would be to consider Sekur Private, which operates offshore and is subject to Swiss privacy laws. They also avoid cloud-based solutions, in part because of the legal and privacy considerations involved. Their infrastructure is only hosted in Switzerland
Swiss Privacy means Swiss Laws - Worlds strictest Data Privacy Laws
No 14-Eye Alliance
No CLOUD Act
Independent Platform
No Big Tech Platform
Not funded by any government
Proprietary Technology
No Data Mining
No Logging
100% Private Platform
100% Company Owned Infrastructure
Military Grade End-to-End Encryption
Publicly Traded On NYSE (SWISF)
https://sekurprivatedata.com/