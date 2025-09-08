The Depopulation War Begins

A leaked letter from the French Ministry of Health has confirmed what many analysts have long suspected: Western leaders are preparing for a catastrophic war with Russia—not for defense, but for mass extermination.

The document, obtained by Modernity News, orders French hospitals to brace for 50,000 casualties per month by March 2026—a staggering figure that matches the entire U.S. military death toll across nine years of the Vietnam War.

French Health Minister Catherine Valtron did not deny the letter’s authenticity, instead dismissing it as routine "preparation." But the numbers tell a different story:

50,000 casualties per month = 600,000 dead per year—more than twice France’s entire active-duty military force (270,000).

Ukraine has already suffered 1.7 million casualties in its proxy war against Russia.

Germany, the UK, and France are now pushing for direct NATO involvement, knowing full well Russia will retaliate with overwhelming force.

Why Are Western Leaders Begging for War?

The answer lies in three key motives:

Covering Up Financial Crimes – Ukraine has already been exposed as a money-laundering hub for Western elites, with billions diverted into Democrat campaign coffers and offshore accounts. A war allows governments to erase records, blame economic collapse on "Russian aggression," and print endless debt-backed currency. Exterminating Dissenters – Young men in Europe are increasingly rebellious against oppressive regimes. Sending them to die in Russia’s meat grinder eliminates potential revolutionaries while justifying martial law at home. Accelerating the AI Takeover – With AI and robotics rapidly replacing human labor, globalists no longer need a large population. Energy rationing laws (like Ohio’s remote-controlled thermostats) prove that human survival is being sacrificed to power data centers.

The False Flag Playbook

History repeats itself:

9/11 – Used to justify the Patriot Act and endless Middle East wars.

COVID – A bioweapon deployed to enforce vaccine mandates and digital tracking.

Ukraine War – Engineered to provoke Russia while laundering billions.

Now, Western leaders are preparing another Reichstag Fire moment—likely a false flag nuclear attack blamed on Russia to trigger Article 5 and full-scale NATO mobilization.

Possible scenarios:

A Ukrainian false flag destroying a nuclear plant, framing Russia for radiation fallout.

A staged attack on a U.S. embassy or military base, similar to the Gulf of Tonkin incident.

A cyber "grid-down" event plunging America into darkness, blamed on Russian hackers.

Russia’s Warning: "We Will Reduce Paris and London to Ashes"

Russia has repeatedly warned that any NATO escalation will result in devastating retaliation. With hypersonic missiles like Kinzhal and Orlan, Moscow can obliterate Western capitals within minutes.

Yet European leaders—Macron, Scholz, Sunak—continue provoking Russia, knowing their own populations will bear the brunt.

The Endgame: A Post-Human World

From vaccine mandates to transgenderism, psychiatric drugs, food toxins, and now war, the globalist playbook remains consistent:

Depopulate through bioweapons, famine, and war. Digitize survivors under CBDC slavery. Enslave the remaining population with AI-controlled governance.

Will the People Wake Up Before It’s Too Late?

As gold and silver skyrocket—gold now at 3,600/oz, silver at 41 — those who understand the agenda are preparing for supply chain collapse, hyperinflation, and martial law.

But for the masses, the truth remains buried under media censorship and government lies.

The question is no longer if war is coming—but how many millions will die before the people revolt.

For more updates, Naturalnews.com