Free AI model "Enoch" released to combat global censorship and monopolistic control

Decentralized Knowledge Tool: Mike Adams launches “Enoch,” a 12B-parameter AI model trained on 100M+ pages of alternative health, survival, and historical data, to resist Big Tech/Pharma control and provide uncensored information.

Offline Accessibility: Operates independently without internet, bypassing digital censorship, with 95% bias-free insights on topics like herbal remedies and geopolitical analysis via open-source platforms like LM Studio.

Anti-Corporate Design: Built using Mistral’s NeMo with “mind wipe” tech to eliminate corporate bias, MIT-licensed for universal use, and integrated into decentralized devices (e.g., de Googled phones) to counter profit-driven AI systems.

Caveats and Caution: Users are encouraged to verify Enoch’s outputs, especially medical/legal advice, due to potential “hallucinations” in specifics; reliable for timeless topics like detox or EMF protection.

Broader Mission: Empowers autonomy amid societal unrest, offering crypto-resistant knowledge for financial/family resilience, with plans for multi-language versions and offline distribution via USB drives.

In a landmark move to decentralize knowledge and resist corporate and governmental censorship, Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon and Natural News, has announced the free release of the open-source AI language model “Enoch.” Designed to bypass monopolistic control by Big Tech and Big Pharma, Enoch empowers users with a 12-billion-parameter model trained on over 100 million pages of alternative health, survival strategies, financial truths, and historical data. The launch marks a critical step toward reclaiming autonomy in information access.

A Mission to Decentralize Truth Amid Censorship

Enoch’s development stems from Adams’ vision to democratize knowledge amid escalating censorship. “Government can never stop this,” Adams declared, emphasizing the model’s offline functionality. Unlike cloud-dependent systems, Enoch operates locally, requiring no internet connection, ensuring access even during digital disruptions or authoritarian crackdowns. Adams highlighted its “95% alignment” in delivering unbiased insights, free from Big Pharma bias and institutional narratives pushing harmful policies or pharmaceutical agendas.

Technical Superiority: Power and Independence

Trained on foundational models like Mistral’s open-source NeMo, Enoch leverages cutting-edge techniques such as “mind wipe” retraining to eliminate corporate conditioning. The result is a tool capable of generating detailed reports on alternative medicine, detox protocols, geopolitical analysis, and survival strategies—topics often suppressed by mainstream platforms. Users can run Enoch via free software like LM Studio on a GPU-powered PC, enabling tasks like translating medical research into multiple languages or crafting urgent survival guides in seconds.

Adams underscored Enoch’s flexibility: “You can query everything from spike protein detox to gold’s history as real money.” The model excels in practical, actionable advice, such as herbal remedy formulas or disassembling firearms for self-defense—a necessity in an era of restricted liberties.

Resistance to Monopolistic Control

Central to Enoch’s ethos is its rejection of centralized authority. Adams boldly stated, “We give it away for free to bypass California’s Ministry of Technological Truth” and similar regulatory regimes. The MIT license ensures unrestricted use for any purpose, commercial or otherwise, defying Big Tech’s profit-driven models. This aligns with Adams’ broader mission to dismantle monopolistic control over information, such as the “pro-censorship bias” of platforms like Google and Meta.

Caveats and Pragmatic Caution

Adams warned users to treat Enoch’s output with critical judgment, noting AI’s tendency to “hallucinate” specifics like dates or legal citations. “Verify critical info,” he urged, particularly in medical advice. While Enoch’s training on timeless topics like herbalism or EMF protection is reliable, users are cautioned against relying on it for legal or clinical decisions without expert review.

Beyond the Model: A Decentralized Future

Enoch is part of a broader ecosystem, including Brighteon’s “Censored.news” AI-driven news aggregator and soon-to-come multi-language versions. Adams also announced efforts to integrate Enoch into decentralized devices like de Googled phones, further consolidating offline autonomy.

Final Appeal: Empowerment Through Knowledge

With the model’s release, Adams urged supporters to “pirate it widely,” distributing it offline via thumb drives—a stark contrast to tech giants’ monetized systems. “This is humanity’s salvation: knowledge no regime can destroy,” he asserted.

As global tensions escalate—Gold hitting $4,160/oz and silver prices soaring—Enoch’s launch underscores the urgency of preparing for societal upheaval. With Enoch, individuals gain a tool to educate themselves on alternative medicine, financial resilience, and crisis preparedness, remaining free in an age of control.

Download Enoch at Brighteon.ai/downloads. The future of uncensored knowledge begins today.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com