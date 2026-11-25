In today’s featured discussion, the transcript addresses record demand at food banks across America, which CNBC reports is now higher than during COVID. The host, Mike Adams, frames this as the beginning of a “food emergency” and predicts that 2027 will be called the “year of famine,” though he states that widespread famine in the United States is unlikely. Instead, he asserts that Americans will face much higher food prices, reduced food supply and selection, and growing difficulty affording available food. He supports this with examples from his own organic food business, HealthRangerStore.com, where suppliers have reported being sold out of freeze-dried organic corn until June 2027. He also describes suppliers limiting purchase quantities to a third or a quarter of requests, imposing 60- to 90-day delays, and increasingly demanding full payment up front, which strains cash flow for smaller companies.

Adams further claims that food bank users now include working-class professionals and college-educated people who have lost jobs, rather than only the homeless or disheveled individuals of past expectations. He attributes job losses to two primary causes: an economic downturn he links partly to Trump’s tariffs, rising prices, and money printing, and AI job replacement. He argues that AI can now perform most desk-based tasks involving numbers, words, and images, citing his own BrightKB.com project as an example of a tool built almost entirely with open-source AI. In a later segment, he characterizes the battle over open source AI as a conflict between supporters including President Trump and Elon Musk and opponents he identifies as prominent Democrats and corporate media. He asserts that open source AI is essential to preserving freedom, while closed-source AI would enable government control over information and narratives.

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