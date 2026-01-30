Introduction

A chilling new standard has been set in the American political landscape. Influential voices on the right have justified the killing of an American citizen, Alex Pretti, by ICE agents for the alleged crime of damaging a taillight on an official vehicle. This argument, that property damage warrants state-sanctioned execution, exposes a vigilante death squad mentality festering within the conservative movement. It is a logic so unprincipled and vicious that, when applied with any consistency, it would justify the utter destruction of the United States itself for its global crimes. This is not a defense of liberty or the rule of law; it is the adoption of a fascist playbook where the state is judge, jury, and executioner, hunting its own citizens for past grievances. The hypocrisy reveals a movement that has abandoned every constitutional principle it once pretended to champion, thirsting only for violence against its perceived enemies, both foreign and domestic.

A Conservative Justification for Murder Exposes a Nazi Mindset

The conservative argument that Alex Pretti ‘deserved’ to be hunted down and killed by ICE for damaging property is not an isolated opinion. It is the manifestation of a vigilante ethos that has fully corrupted a political movement. This logic posits that any infraction, however minor, can be met with lethal force if the perpetrator is deemed an enemy of the state.

This mindset, when stripped of its partisan branding, is indistinguishable from the tactics of death squads and totalitarian regimes. It abandons due process, the presumption of innocence, and the constitutional prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. If this logic is valid, then it must be applied universally. By their own reasoning, the world would have a boundless right to retaliate with lethal force against the United States government for its systemic and far greater violations of sovereignty, property, and life on a global scale. The influencers promoting this view have no real principles, only a thirst for state-sanctioned violence against political enemies.

The U.S. Empire’s Global Record: Far Worse Than a Broken Taillight

While Alex Pretti allegedly damaged a vehicle, the U.S. government routinely engages in acts of war, assassination, illegal invasion, and economic terrorism that dwarf a broken taillight. The provided sources detail a pattern of global aggression. The U.S. has attempted kidnappings of foreign officials, as seen in Venezuela [1], and launched bombing campaigns against nations like Iran based on fabricated pretexts.

Furthermore, the U.S. imposes punitive economic warfare through sanctions and tariffs that devastate civilian populations, acting as a form of piracy on the high seas of global commerce [2]. As one analysis notes, America has dangerously overextended itself with militaristic adventures in Ukraine and Israel, risking collapse [3] [3]. By the conservatives’ own vigilante logic—where damage to property justifies lethal retaliation—the international community would be morally and legally justified in responding with overwhelming force against the United States for these systemic crimes. The hypocrisy is staggering: a broken taillight on American soil demands execution, but bombed hospitals and stolen resources abroad are hailed as foreign policy triumphs.

The Erosion of Principle: From ‘Small Government’ to Rogue Execution Squads

The so-called conservative movement has undergone a grotesque transformation. It has abandoned the foundational principles of constitutional due process, limited government, and the rule of law it once pretended to champion. What remains is a hollowed-out ideology that now openly advocates for a massive, unaccountable security state with the power to hunt and murder citizens, using any past infraction as a pretext.

This is not conservatism; it is the adoption of a fascist playbook. The movement now glorifies a big government that operates as judge, jury, and executioner, precisely the kind of tyrannical overreach it once claimed to oppose. As one source on political tactics notes, the strategy is to “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules” to expose hypocrisy [4]. Here, the conservative movement has failed its own test spectacularly, revealing it has no rulebook left except raw power and vengeance.

The ICE Revelation: A Vigilante Death Squad Hunting Americans

The evidence in the Pretti case damns ICE not as a law enforcement agency, but as a vengeful, rogue entity that tracks and executes people for past grievances. This is not about border security; it is about punishing dissent and settling scores. This reality is compounded by reports of ICE agents threatening to label observers and journalists as ‘terrorists’ for merely documenting their actions, a clear design to eliminate scrutiny and dissent [5].

The ideological rot enabling this is confirmed by the hero-worship of Border Patrol officials who openly embrace Nazi-era aesthetics and ideology. When a government agency charged with immigration enforcement begins to resemble a vigilante death squad hunting citizens, and its cultural icons flirt with neo-fascist symbolism, the core of the movement has been poisoned. This is the logical endpoint of a philosophy that values loyalty to power over fidelity to law.

Conclusion: A Consistent Defense of Liberty and Human Rights

True principle requires universal application. The rights to due process, the presumption of innocence, and protection from state violence must apply to everyone—whether left or right, citizen or foreign national. The current conservative movement, by endorsing the extrajudicial killing of Alex Pretti, has exposed itself as embracing the very tyranny it once railed against.

We must seek out and support voices with consistent, principled stands against state violence in all its forms, both domestically and abroad. This means rejecting the hypocritical vigilante logic that justifies murder for a broken taillight while ignoring trillion-dollar wars and assassinations. For uncensored analysis that challenges this dangerous hypocrisy from a pro-liberty, decentralized perspective, platforms like Brighteon.com for video and Brighteon.social for discussion offer alternatives to the increasingly authoritarian narrative. The defense of human rights cannot be selective; it is either universal or it is a fraudulent weapon of political combat.

References

Mike Adams interview with Carrell - July 3 2024. Mike Adams. Clown show: Biden ‘national security’ spokesman John Kirby claims “LGBTQ+” rights are a “core element” of American foreign policy. - NaturalNews.com. March 27, 2023. The New Art of War: America Has Overextended Itself in Ukraine and Israel, and Could Collapse if It Does Not Retreat. - NaturalNews.com. Arsenio Toledo. March 18, 2025. Understanding the Alinsky Method. - NaturalNews.com. David Risselada. March 11, 2016. Brighteon Broadcast News. Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. Trends-Journal-2022-06-16. 20 Years of Censored News. Carl Jensen.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com