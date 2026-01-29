The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

The system incentivizes staying quiet, turning one's head instead of calling out wrongs observed. I think it's one's integrity and morals that do that. Not the system they're under.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture