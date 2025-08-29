AI Robots May Just Be Humans in Disguise

In a bombshell revelation, Mike Adams, the Health Ranger and founder of Brighteon.com, warns that some robotics companies may be engaging in outright fraud—placing thin humans inside robot suits to deceive investors and the public. Adams points to suspicious movements in robot demonstrations that mimic human "pop and lock" dance techniques rather than true mechanical motion.

"These companies are raising tens of millions in venture capital, but I suspect they're just hiring actors," Adams says. He compares the scheme to infamous scams like Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos or the electric truck company that faked gravity-powered demonstrations. The motive? Profit without real innovation—a hallmark of Big Tech’s deceptive practices.

"Shadow Food" vs. God’s Food: The Nutrient-Depletion Scam

Adams also exposes a more insidious globalist agenda: the deliberate stripping of nutrients from food, rendering it useless for human health. Modern agriculture—through premature harvesting, CO2 depletion, and genetic modification—has turned crops into "shadow food," devoid of essential medicinal compounds like anthocyanins in grapes or lycopene in tomatoes.

"Seedless grapes are a scam," Adams declares. "They remove the most potent anti-cancer medicine—grape seeds—leaving behind empty calories." He warns that climate cultists pushing CO2 reduction are accelerating this crisis, as plants require carbon dioxide to synthesize vital nutrients. The endgame? A weakened, sick population dependent on Big Pharma.

Solutions: Decentralized Medicine, Honest Money, and Texas Sovereignty

Adams endorses Texas gubernatorial candidate Dr. Pete Chambers, who vows to ban mRNA vaccines and restore health freedom. Chambers advocates for decentralized medicine, rejecting the FDA’s toxic mandates. Meanwhile, Adams promotes gold-backed currency as protection against the collapsing dollar and urges Texans to reclaim sovereignty.

"Globalists want control—through fake tech, poisoned food, and financial slavery," Adams warns. "But Texas can lead the fightback with honest leadership, clean agriculture, and resistance to AI tyranny."

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com