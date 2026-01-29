The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
13h

Hmmmm. Mr Adams I usually find your takes on things thought provoking - and usually agree with them. However, I am confused by this one. Because it seems pretty skewed. Pretti was carrying illegally. He had no ID or permit on him. Also, and given your claimed firearm knowledge, you know how fast things happen. I have participated in a good number of FoF scenarios using simuntion guns and things happen very quickly. Prertti inserted himself into the situation. Generally nobody is disputing that he jumped in between some woman and an officer, which is what started things. Doing that AND being armed is monumentally stupid. You should know that the first rule of carrying a gun as a private citizen is that you don’t do that. And after he drew the interest of LE he proceeded to be combative and resistive. Cell phone in had or not.

Then the unfortunate thing happened. His gun was discovered, that was communicated to other officers involved and then the gun appears to have gone off - either the Sig P320 “magic” or finger on trigger. Doesn’t really matter. One or more officers, hearing “gun” followed shortly by a gunshot is more than sufficient for them to be in legitimate fear of death, then shot him.

This wasn’t an “execution”.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Brenda Zepp's avatar
Brenda Zepp
13h

I am wondering if this is the same Mike Adams I followed previously, or a counterfeit account? I am receiving an absurd amount of posts lately, which do not seem to follow his prior beliefs. If not, this change is disappointing, to say the least.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture