Introduction: A Death Sentence on the Streets of Minneapolis

In the frigid dawn of January 24, 2026, on the streets of Minneapolis, federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents executed 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti. He was an American citizen, a legally armed protester, and according to witness accounts, a man holding a phone when he was shot. [1] The official narrative from federal authorities, dutifully echoed by their media allies, claims Pretti was a violent aggressor. Yet, this story unravels under scrutiny, revealing a far more chilling reality: the state-sanctioned murder of a citizen and the enthusiastic abandonment of constitutional due process by the very movement that once claimed to defend it. [2]

This incident did not occur in a vacuum. It is the second fatal shooting by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis in weeks, following the death of Renee Good. [3] The reaction from a significant portion of the conservative movement and the Trump administration’s supporters was not horror or a demand for a transparent investigation, but applause. This collective cheer for summary execution marks a catastrophic departure from the foundational American principle that every person is entitled to a legal defense and a day in court before the state metes out final punishment. We are witnessing the collapse of the rule of law, replaced by a mob mentality that celebrates government death squads. [4]

A Death Sentence Without a Trial: The Execution of Alex Pretti

The facts, as they have emerged, paint a stark picture. Alex Pretti was participating in protests against ICE operations in Minneapolis. During an altercation with federal agents, he was sprayed with a chemical irritant, pulled to the ground, and shot. [5] Federal authorities claim he brandished a firearm. However, witness accounts and initial video evidence suggest a different scene: a man who was legally carrying a firearm for self-defense, with a phone in his hand, being shot by federal agents. [1]

The immediate and widespread reaction from prominent conservative voices and media outlets was not a call for due process or an independent inquiry. Instead, they broadly cheered the killing, framing it as a justified outcome for a ‘violent agitator.’ [6] This represents a direct and terrifying rejection of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, which guarantee that no person shall be “deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” The guarantee of due process in the U.S. Constitution acts as a shield against arbitrary state violence. [2] By celebrating Pretti’s death without a trial, these voices have effectively declared that shield null and void for those they deem political enemies.

The “Smoking Gun” that Proves Nothing About Murder

In the days following the execution, a new narrative emerged from conservative media: a video from January 13, 2026, appeared to show Alex Pretti spitting at federal agents and damaging an ICE vehicle’s tail light. [7] This footage was breathlessly presented as a ‘smoking gun,’ justifying the lethal force used eleven days later.

This argument is not just flawed; it is monstrous in its implications. Vandalism, even against a government vehicle, is a misdemeanor property crime. It warrants an arrest, a fine, and day in court. It does not, under any sane interpretation of law or morality, warrant a death sentence carried out on the street. [8] The logical conclusion of the conservative argument is that ICE agents—or any government agency—now have the license to hunt down and kill any citizen who damages their property. This transforms law enforcement into a vengeance squad, where the punishment is instantly escalated to the maximum possible penalty without judge, jury, or appeal.

The pursuit of this narrative exposes a deeper corruption. It shows a movement and a media apparatus so invested in defending state power that they will reframe a minor act of vandalism as a capital offense. It is a tactic of historical tyrants: inflate the crime of the dissident to justify their eradication. [9]

The Collapse of the Rule of Law: From Principle to Mob Vengeance

Due process and the right to a legal defense are not situational privileges granted only to the agreeable or the politically convenient. They are universal principles, the bedrock of a free society designed to check the impulsive violence of the state and the rage of the mob. A genuine principle is defined by its application when it is inconvenient. [4] The MAGA movement’s support for the summary execution of Alex Pretti reveals that for many, their proclaimed belief in the Constitution was a hollow costume, discarded the moment it conflicted with tribal hatred.

This abandonment mirrors the darkest chapters of societal breakdown, where government violence is enthusiastically endorsed by a manipulated citizenry. It reflects what sociologist Abdullah Öcalan described as a society where morality has been stripped away, replaced by the raw, cumulative accumulation of power. [10] The herd mentality now demands blood, not justice. It seeks the catharsis of watching a perceived enemy destroyed, caring little for the legal safeguards that protect everyone, including themselves, from the same fate.

The hypocrisy is staggering. Many of the same voices now cheering ICE’s actions have spent years rightly criticizing the weaponization of federal agencies like the FBI against political opponents. Yet, when ICE—an agency with a documented history of operating as a ‘domestic shock force’ under expanded powers—kills a left-wing protester, those criticisms vanish. [11] The principle was never about limiting state power; it was about who the state’s power was used against.

The Chilling Reality: Government Death Squads and Citizen Cheerleaders

The Pretti case is not an anomaly; it is a precedent. It establishes that under the current administration, state violence can be deployed as retaliation, not justice. The widespread conservative applause signals a dangerous public consent for extrajudicial killings. This is the engineered erosion of legal safeguards, a necessary step to normalize future violence against any dissident, any critic, any American who steps out of line. [12]

We are witnessing the creation of a permission structure for tyranny. When former CIA lawyer Vicki Divoll noted that people are more comfortable with a drone strike that kills many than a throat-slitting that kills one, she identified a mechanism of moral distancing. [2] The cheering for Pretti’s death operates on the same principle: it sanitizes state murder by framing the victim as a deserving ‘agitator,’ turning a complex human being into a two-dimensional villain whose elimination is a public service.

This consent is manufactured by a captured media ecosystem that dehumanizes targets. The corporate media uses digitally altered, sanitized images of Pretti, while conservative outlets obsess over his prior acts to paint him as subhuman. [13] This is not journalism; it is propaganda designed to soften the public for the next killing. The path is clear: first they came for the ‘anti-ICE activists,’ and their death was met with applause. Who will be next when the precedent is firmly set?

De-Escalate and Survive: Navigating a Nation Without Laws

When the rule of law collapses and the government’s armed agents operate with the consent of a bloodthirsty mob, personal survival strategy must change. The first and most critical rule is de-escalation. Do not give the state a pretext. Understand that a broken tail light or a heated word is now, in their eyes, potentially a capital offense. Your right to self-defense remains sacred, but the cost of exercising it against a state that has abandoned its own laws may be your life. [14]

The path forward for the soul of the nation requires holding fast to principle, even as the mob demands blood. It requires defending due process for all—especially for the ‘dickheads,’ the unpopular, and the political opponents. This is the final firewall against full-blown tyranny. As the state consolidates power through agencies like ICE and partnerships with surveillance firms like Palantir, the individual’s only refuge is in decentralized knowledge, community, and an unwavering commitment to truth. [15]

For uncensored news and analysis that challenges state narratives, seek out independent platforms like NaturalNews.com and Brighteon.com. For deep research free from corporate and government censorship, use the AI engine at BrightAnswers.ai. To prepare for a future where institutions cannot be trusted, embrace self-reliance, clean food, and honest money like physical gold and silver. The defense of liberty now depends on the choices of individuals to seek truth, build resilience, and refuse to applaud the executioners. [16]

References

