Future of the Human Race Now Threatened + New Zach-Adams Effect Episode on AI and Robots

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discusses a range of current events, including reports of poor conditions on U.S. Navy ships, where sailors are described as being on starvation rations with low morale, leading to suicide attempts. Adams criticizes the Trump administration for these conditions, accusing them of pushing mRNA flu shots on already compromised personnel. The episode also covers the controversy surrounding biological males attempting to join the WNBA, with Adams supporting the strategy of forcing the league to define what constitutes a woman. Adams previews upcoming interviews with whistleblower Zach Vorhies and journalist Ben Swann.

The broadcast features a deep dive into genetic survival, arguing that protecting one’s DNA is critical for the future of humanity. Adams claims that mRNA injections suppress genetic repair mechanisms, leading to cell damage and infertility, and that proper nutrition can mitigate this damage. He highlights three microalgae—chlorella, spirulina, and astaxanthin—as powerful superfoods for genetic protection and repair. The episode concludes with a discussion on the divide within the MAGA movement, where Adams defines principled supporters who have withdrawn support for Trump versus what he calls “Maggatards,” who he describes as worshiping the man over principles, a view shared by other figures like Alex Jones.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com