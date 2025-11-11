General Flynn warns of imminent terror threat as AI drones surveil U.S. cities and Trump considers $2K stimulus

Imminent Terror Threat: Gen. Michael Flynn warns of large-scale U.S. terror attacks within 90 days—potentially deadlier than 9/11—with rogue weapons caches (missiles, RPGs) already staged nationwide by cartels/extremists.

AI Police State Expansion: 800 U.S. police agencies now deploy Gaza-tested AI drones for surveillance, capable of facial recognition and predictive policing, risking weaponization against civilians during unrest.

Economic Collapse Agenda: Globalists await bank failures, $18.6T consumer debt, and real estate crashes to trigger chaos, framing Trump as the scapegoat while pushing inflation-worsening stimulus or UBI-as-social-credit systems.

Globalist Endgame: Plan involves economic collapse, false-flag terror, AI drone warfare, and CBDC/digital control—with China dominating AI/chip supply chains, potentially isolating the West technologically.

Survival Urgency: Experts advise converting cash to gold/silver, decentralizing food/energy, rejecting CBDCs, and preparing for urban warfare as Silicon Valley could become a conflict zone.

Former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn has issued an urgent warning: large-scale terror attacks could strike the U.S. within 90 days—potentially surpassing the devastation of 9/11. Meanwhile, AI-powered drones, previously deployed in Gaza, are now being used by 800 U.S. police agencies for surveillance, raising concerns about mass civil liberties violations. Amid escalating economic instability, the Trump administration is reportedly weighing a $2,000 stimulus payment—a move experts warn could either stave off financial collapse or accelerate hyperinflation and government control.

Terror Threat: Domestic Warfare Looms

Flynn’s chilling assessment aligns with intelligence indicating rogue weapons caches—including surface-to-air missiles, RPGs, and anti-personnel mines—are already staged across the country. Sources confirm at least 10 missile units are unaccounted for, with cartels and extremist groups arming for urban warfare.

Mike Adams, investigative journalist and AI expert, warns that globalist forces are waiting for economic collapse—bank failures, soaring consumer debt ($18.6 trillion), and commercial real estate implosions—before triggering chaos. “They want to blame Trump as the next Herbert Hoover,” Adams told Infowars.

AI Drones: The New Police State

A bombshell report from The Gray Zone reveals AI drones used in Gaza are now surveilling American cities, with contracts spanning 800 law enforcement agencies. These drones, capable of facial recognition and predictive policing, could be weaponized against civilians—especially if civil unrest erupts.

Adams warns: “Once Trump sets the precedent for drone surveillance, future administrations—like Newsom’s—will abuse it.” The risk? A Gaza-style urban warfare scenario, where drones replace tanks, and domestic factions—backed by foreign powers like China—wage proxy battles on U.S. soil.

Economic Doom & The $2K Stimulus Trap

With 42 million Americans on food stamps and consumer sentiment at historic lows, Trump’s proposed $2,000 stimulus is a double-edged sword. While it may temporarily boost spending, Adams cautions: “This is helicopter money that will worsen inflation.” Worse, Universal Basic Income (UBI) could morph into a social credit system, where the government controls where and how funds are spent—blacklisting dissident businesses like Infowars.

The Endgame: Collapse or Revolution?

The globalist playbook is clear:

Trigger economic collapse (bank failures, dollar devaluation).

Unleash domestic terror (false flags, drone warfare).

Enforce technocracy (AI surveillance, CBDCs, UBI control).

Adams predicts: “Silicon Valley could become a war zone. China is already winning the AI race—they control Taiwan’s chip supply. If they cut off the West, we’re finished.”

Survival Strategy: Exit & Build

Adams urges preparedness:

Convert cash to gold/silver (fiat dollars will collapse).

Decentralize food/energy (avoid grid-dependent systems).

Reject CBDCs (digital slavery is coming).

“The globalists want a post-human future,” Adams warns. “But if we fight back now, we can still save freedom.”

As General Flynn’s warning echoes, one question remains: Will America wake up before it’s too late?

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com