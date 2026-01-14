Geopolitical strategy, financial collapse, and election integrity: Trump’s bold moves amid globalist decline

Geopolitical Dominance: Acquiring Greenland would allow the U.S. to control critical Arctic sea routes, undermining British and European influence while weakening NATO’s grip on global maritime power.

In a riveting discussion on Brighteon Broadcast News, host Mike Adams and geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo delved into the seismic shifts reshaping America’s political and financial landscape. From President Trump’s aggressive geopolitical maneuvers to the looming collapse of globalist-controlled financial systems, the conversation exposed the high-stakes battle between nationalist sovereignty and the faltering New World Order.

Trump’s Geopolitical Chess Game: Greenland, NATO, and the British Empire’s Decline

One of the most provocative topics was Trump’s push to acquire Greenland—a strategic move Luongo framed as a direct challenge to British and European dominance.

“Greenland is about controlling sea routes and breaking NATO’s grip,” Luongo argued. “The British Empire is desperate to maintain control, but Trump is forcing them into moves they didn’t plan for.”

Adams expressed skepticism about the legality of such a move, but Luongo countered:

“This isn’t about invasion—it’s liberation. The British system is collapsing, and Trump is accelerating its demise.”

The discussion highlighted how Trump’s tariffs and sanctions—particularly against India—are part of a broader financial war aimed at dismantling London’s control over precious metals markets.

The Coming Financial Collapse: Silver, Gold, and the End of the Dollar

Luongo warned that the globalist financial system is on the brink of collapse, with silver prices skyrocketing and European banks teetering.

“Non-U.S. banks are short 205 million ounces of silver on the COMEX,” Luongo revealed. “When this bubble bursts, it will expose the fraud behind the LBMA and COMEX.”

The duo agreed that Trump’s economic policies—including tariffs and a potential shift away from income taxes—are designed to weaken the globalist financial stranglehold.

“The Federal Reserve isn’t the real enemy,” Luongo said. “It’s the Eurodollar system controlled by the City of London. Trump is dismantling it.”

Election Integrity: Will Trump Deploy the Military in 2026?

Perhaps the most explosive prediction centered on the 2026 midterms. Both Adams and Luongo speculated that Trump may declare a national emergency over election fraud and deploy troops to polling stations.

“We already lost the country in 2020,” Luongo asserted. “Trump has the proof—now he’s going to use it.”

Adams added: “The only way to ensure honest elections is military oversight. Florida proves it—clean voter rolls mean fast, accurate counts.”

The Bigger Picture: A War Against Globalism

The conversation underscored that Trump’s actions—whether in Venezuela, Iran, or at home—are part of a broader strategy to dismantle globalist control.

“This isn’t just about politics,” Luongo concluded. “It’s a war against the Davos elites, the City of London, and the NGOs running censorship and financial manipulation.”

As the globalists panic, Trump’s moves suggest a seismic shift—one that could redefine power, economics, and democracy itself.

Final Thought: The clock is ticking. With financial collapse looming and election integrity at stake, 2026 may be the year the globalists finally meet their match.

