George Wiseman: Brown's Gas Healing and Suppressed Energy

On today’s interview on Decentralize.tv, host Mike Adams and co-host Todd Pitner speak with George Wiseman of Eagle-Research about his background and his work in alternative energy and wellness technologies. Wiseman recounts growing up in a remote part of British Columbia in a 25-foot-square trapper’s cabin with nine people, no electricity and no running water, where the family raised cattle and everyone was expected to serve as their own mechanic, veterinarian and doctor. He describes winter days spent snowshoeing across the ranch to fork loose hay for the herd and chop holes in the ice so the cattle could drink, and summer days spent repairing fences and equipment on horseback. Wiseman says this upbringing taught him to solve problems himself rather than call someone, and he describes himself as having been “lazy” on the ranch because he did not want to fix anything more than once, so he would determine why something broke and repair it so it would not fail again. He links that practical training to his later career as an inventor, noting that he left the ranch driving a 1966 Ford pickup that got 36 miles to the gallon and did not know such fuel economy was considered unusual.

Wiseman tells the hosts that he began selling fuel savers in 1984 and found roughly 5,000 fuel saver patents in a ten-year patent search, none of which were on the market, which led him to publish books and manuals rather than pursue patents so that people could duplicate his work. He argues that free energy technologies have been suppressed for generations, citing Nikola Tesla’s Long Island generator and J.P. Morgan’s question about where the meter would go, and he claims that more than 5,000 free energy patents have been suppressed by the United States Patent Office. He describes his HyCO 2A hydrocarbon oxygenator, a technology he says dates back more than 120 years and was patented by Mercedes-Benz, and explains that hydrocarbon fuels burn only in a vapor state, so engines add excess fuel that is thrown out the exhaust and burned in the catalytic converter. Turning to Brown’s gas, Wiseman explains that a membrane-free electrolyzer produces hydrogen, oxygen and a third substance he calls electrically expanded water, a negatively charged cold plasma form of water, and he says this third gas explained why he was measuring about 130 percent efficiency in his own electrolyzer experiments. He reports that adding small amounts of Brown’s gas to an engine’s intake air improved fuel economy by about 25 percent, that cooking copper ore with the gas yielded three times more metal, and that bubbling water with the gas made plants grow about three times faster in soil and ten times faster in hydroponics. Wiseman also describes inhaling a two percent hydrogen mixture for at least eight hours a day, saying it resolved his psoriasis, tinnitus, heart murmur, arthritis and lost skin sensation, and he warns that inhaling more than two percent hydrogen risks exceeding the gas’s lower explosive limit with no added therapeutic benefit. He cites a customer’s account of a melanoma disappearing after three weeks of topical application and says his late wife’s death from lupus motivates his work, and he notes that his Aquacure AC60 machine sells for $2,999 with a one-year satisfaction guarantee and lifetime warranty.

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