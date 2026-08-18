Gerald Celente: Rigged Markets, Nuclear Risk, and the Death of the Dollar

In today’s interview on Decentralized TV, Mike Adams and Todd Pitner spoke with Gerald Celente, publisher of the Trends Journal, about geopolitical tensions, economic vulnerabilities, and the potential for a severe financial downturn. Celente argued that the United States is facing an unsustainable trajectory, pointing to the loss of control over critical strategic chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz. He criticized what he described as persistent government and media misinformation regarding economic conditions and military capabilities, asserting that official data on inflation and employment are misleading. Celente also expressed concern that a major crisis, possibly a nuclear false flag event, could be used to unite the public behind further escalation of conflict, particularly involving Iran. He warned that the current market environment, heavily inflated by artificial intelligence investments and central bank policies, is primed for a crash deeper than that of 1929.

Celente further discussed the long-term decline of American manufacturing and infrastructure, contrasting it with China’s strategic investments in education, rare earth minerals, and alternative energy. He highlighted the growing financial strain on younger generations, noting that many are unable to find meaningful employment and are increasingly turning to political movements out of frustration. The conversation also covered the diminishing purchasing power of the dollar, the concentration of wealth among a small elite, and the systematic dismantling of antitrust laws that once supported small businesses. Celente emphasized the need for critical thinking and self-reliance, recommending physical fitness, financial preparation through assets like gold, and subscriptions to independent media for unbiased analysis. The interview concluded with the hosts promoting practical resources for viewers, including Celente’s Trends Journal, Adams’ upcoming free course on biological survival and genetic protection, and Pitner’s information on unincorporated nonprofit associations as a lawful strategy for asset protection.

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