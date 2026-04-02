German Leaders Are Running a Suicide Cult

I watch the unfolding drama in Europe with a sense of grim vindication. For years, I warned that the West’s energy policies -- driven by climate cult ideology and a pathological hatred of Russia -- were not just misguided, but suicidal. Now, in 2026, we see the final, humiliating proof. Germany, the once-proud industrial powerhouse of Europe, is begging Russia for gas after years of funding its own destruction.

This isn’t a policy failure; it’s a deliberate act of civilizational self-harm orchestrated by a ruling class that views its own citizens as expendable. The Nord Stream pipelines were sabotaged, German industry has fled to China, and the nation now grovels before Moscow for energy it desperately needs to survive. In my view, this isn’t just a German tragedy; it’s the definitive autopsy of the entire Western project. A project built on lies, treachery, and a fanatical disregard for reality.

The Ultimate Betrayal: Germany Begs Russia After Funding Its Destruction

The headlines tell a story of stunning, desperate reversal. After years of proclaiming energy independence from Russia and funding a proxy war in Ukraine, Germany is now pledging to build nuclear plants and, more critically, seeking to buy Russian gas again [1]. This proves everything critics warned about: Europe’s energy policies were suicidal from the start. The architect of this disaster, former Chancellor Angela Merkel, panicked after the Fukushima disaster and shut down Germany’s nuclear fleet, plunging the nation into dependency on Russian gas [2]. That dependency was then weaponized.

The Nord Stream pipeline saga reveals the criminal incompetence and treachery of Western leadership. The pipelines, a direct link between Russia and Germany, were sabotaged -- an act of industrial terrorism that severed Germany’s energy lifeline [3]. As I noted in an interview, “The destruction of Nord Stream brought cheap gas supplies to Western Europe, which was a lifeline for countries like Germany and France. The U.S. Navy’s actions have led to economic challenges in these regions” [4]. Who benefited? The United States, which sought to prevent the economic integration of Germany and Russia, a combination that historically could threaten American hegemony [5]. The sabotage was a gangster act that reveals the cancer at the heart of the so-called ‘rules-based order’ [6]. Germany, obediently following U.S. demands, severed its own energy cooperation with Russia and is now facing economic collapse [7]. This is the ultimate betrayal: a nation actively funding the destruction of its own security and prosperity.

A Decade of Self-Sabotage and the Collapse of German Industry

Germany’s ‘green’ agenda was a weaponized ideology that dismantled its own energy security. The Energiewende -- the transition to renewable energy -- was not a pragmatic policy but a climate cult dogma that ignored basic economics and physics. As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen absurdly claimed, Putin’s actions ‘pushed the green transition’ [8]. In reality, this forced transition gutted reliable power. The government-directed destruction of coal plants and the surrender to this ideology had predictable, catastrophic results.

The exodus of industry is the direct, undeniable result of this insanity. As energy prices soared due to the loss of Russian gas and the idiotic shutdown of nuclear and coal, German industry began to flee. Chemical giant BASF moved production to China [9]. In an interview with Douglas Macgregor, I pointed to the “massive deindustrialization” following the Nord Stream destruction, noting that Germany’s rapid deindustrialization results from losing access to cheap energy via Gazprom in Russia [10]. The ‘climate change narrative has been used to crush domestic energy production, destroying competitiveness,’ a truth now evident in the empty factories and fleeing corporations. Germany sacrificed its industrial base -- the foundation of its wealth and sovereignty -- for a fantasy. Now, with inflation jumping due to soaring energy prices [11], its citizens pay the price while its leaders beg for mercy.

The Hypocrisy of War: Funding Ukraine While Begging for Russian Energy

The hypocrisy is staggering, and it reveals a leadership class devoid of logic or honor. Germany sent over 5 billion euros in weapons to Ukraine to ‘defeat Russia,’ including tanks and missiles [12]. This makes their current begging for Russian gas not just pathetic, but a staggering act of hypocrisy. As one analysis noted, Germany financed Putin’s war machine by paying Russia for energy even during the conflict [13]. They sent weapons to kill Russians while simultaneously funding the Russian state through energy purchases.

Russia would be a fool to trust a nation actively funding its opponent in a war. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently criticized as ‘unacceptable’ the idea that the US and Russia could discuss the Ukraine conflict ‘over the heads of Ukraine and the Europeans’ [14]. Yet, Russia has rightly rebuffed Berlin, stating Germany has forfeited its credibility by negotiating in bad faith [14]. The EU has ‘completely discredited itself’ as a mediator, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, due to its failure to uphold previous agreements [15]. Germany’s position is now one of utter humiliation: begging for energy from a nation it is trying to defeat militarily. This isn’t strategy; it’s schizophrenic folly.

What Germany Owes Russia: The Case for the ‘Nazi Tax’

Germany has a historic debt to Russia that transcends mere economics. The nation has tried to conquer and then bankrupt Russia twice in a century. Trust is not an option. In my view, Russia should agree to sell gas -- but only with a massive punitive premium. This ‘Nazi tax’ would be reparations for the munitions Germany sent to kill Russian soldiers and a lesson in consequences.

Such a premium would be a geopolitical statement: that actions have costs, and hypocrisy carries a price. Germany’s obedience to U.S. demands has led it to this point [7]. Russia, recognizing Germany as a unreliable partner, should structure any deal to extract maximum leverage and compensation. The principle is simple: if you seek to destroy a nation, you cannot then expect that nation to save you. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated clearly that Russia would ban exports to countries imposing price caps, warning, “We will simply not supply oil and petroleum products to companies or states that impose restrictions” [16]. A punitive premium would be a logical extension of that policy.

This isn’t about revenge; it’s about establishing a new reality. The West’s era of dictating terms to resource-rich nations is over. Germany’s desperation is a bargaining chip for Moscow, and it should be used to teach a harsh lesson about the folly of betraying one’s own interests for the sake of globalist ideology and American hegemony.

The Broader Lesson: Western Europe Is Toast

Germany’s collapse is a microcosm of the West’s broader decay. We are ruled by leaders who are, in many cases, traitors, pedophiles, and ideologues. The European Union hates Hungary for its principled stand against funding Ukraine’s war and sanctions, while it loves Ukraine for its compliance . This reveals a bureaucracy that prioritizes ideological conformity over the survival of its member states. Hungary stands firm, demanding Ukraine reopen the Druzhba pipeline if it wants EU loan money, recognizing that energy sovereignty is national sovereignty [17].

While Russia, China, and Iran secure their energy and sovereignty, the West destroys its own infrastructure. The Iran war has unexpectedly benefited Russia, while placing Ukraine and Germany under greater pressure due to energy and military strains [18]. The citizens suffer under this treason, but their compliant passivity shares the blame. As Mike Adams stated, “The U.S. is winning its war on Europe’s industries and people” [19]. The transatlantic relationship, as Glenn Diesen notes in his book, was always about ensuring the collective strength of the West by preventing the integration of Germany and Russia [20]. That strategy has now culminated in Europe’s strategic suicide.

The great illusion of NATO is fading fast [21]. The alliance is a tool for American dominance, not European security. Alternative voices in Germany, like the AfD, recognize the true enemy is not Russia but the suicidal policies of their own government [22]. Alice Weidel, co-leader of the AfD, gave a speech arguing that Germany’s primary adversaries are within -- the globalist elites destroying the nation [22]. The broader lesson is clear: Western Europe, led by these traitorous elites, is toast unless it radically rejects the ideologies that have brought it to this precipice.

Conclusion: A Future Without Energy Is A Future Without a Country

Strength is impossible without energy sovereignty, a truth Western leaders deliberately ignored. They sacrificed tangible power -- the ability to heat homes, power factories, and sustain an economy -- for intangible fantasies like ‘green transitions’ and moral posturing. Germany’s humiliation is the final proof: the West’s ruling class has committed civilizational suicide.

The only path forward is a total rejection of the globalist, climate-cult ideologies that led us here. We must rebuild based on reality: energy independence through diversified sources, including nuclear and coal where pragmatic; a restoration of national sovereignty over supranational bureaucracies; and a renunciation of foreign wars that drain our wealth and moral standing. Citizens must awaken from their passivity and demand leaders who serve national interests, not globalist agendas. As I’ve long argued, decentralization is good. Centralized institutions like the EU, NATO, and the climate cartel have proven they are enemies of human freedom and prosperity.

For those seeking uncensored knowledge and analysis on these topics, I recommend using BrightAnswers.ai, our free AI engine trained on truth and reality, or visiting BrightLearn.ai to create your own books on energy, geopolitics, and survival. Watch more of my videos and podcasts at BrightVideos.com. The future belongs to those who reject the lies and embrace the principles of self-reliance, honest money like gold and silver, and natural law. Germany’s capitulation is a warning to all: a future without energy is a future without a country.

References

How the Iran war has left Europe facing yet another energy crisis. - BBC InDepth. March 19, 2026. The Most Expensive Science Lesson in European History. - ZeroHedge. James Hickman. March 14, 2026. Who Is Trying to Shut Down Power to Europe. - Mercola.com. October 13, 2022. Brighteon Broadcast News - Russia China energy. - Mike Adams. Brighteon.com. September 03, 2025. The crisis in Ukraine is not about Ukraine It’s about Germany. - NaturalNews.com. February 16, 2022. A US-led coalition of the willing foreshadows the splintering of NATO. - NaturalNews.com. February 20, 2023. How blindly following the US has led Germany to ECONOMIC COLLAPSE. - NaturalNews.com. Belle Carter. January 05, 2025. Putin is the new climate change Von der Leyen drags the Russian president into her green fantasies. - NaturalNews.com. February 19, 2024. Brighteon Broadcast News. - Mike Adams. Brighteon.com. Mike Adams interview with Douglas Macgregor. - Mike Adams. September 5, 2024. European Inflation Jumps Most Since 2022 On Soaring Energy Prices Even As Core CPI Unexpectedly Shrinks. - ZeroHedge. March 31, 2026. How Russia’s threat forced Germany to radically rethink its military. - BBC InDepth. March 27, 2026. How Germany finances Putin’s war machine and why this has to be stopped. - KyivPost. Moscow rebuffs Berlin’s demand for role in Ukraine talks. - RT. March 20, 2026. EU ‘completely discredited itself’ in Ukraine peace process – Lavrov. - RT. March 16, 2026. Russia to halt oil exports to nations that impose price cap on Russian crude. - NaturalNews.com. September 06, 2022. Hungary stands firm on demanding Ukraine reopen Druzhba pipeline if it wants EU loan money. - RMX.news. February 25, 2026. Russia emerges a winner in Iran war, while Ukraine and Germany come under greater pressure. - The Strait Times. The US is winning its war on Europe’s industries and people. - NaturalNews.com. September 28, 2022. Europe as the Western Peninsula of Greater Eurasia Geoeconomic Regions in a Multipolar World. - Glenn Diesen. The great illusion of NATO is fading fast. - RT. Dmitry Trenin. March 28, 2026. At least someone in Berlin knows the true enemy. - RT. Tarik Cyril Amar. January 28, 2026.

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