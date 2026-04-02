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Amy Lauschke's avatar
Amy Lauschke
4d

Both Ursula Van De Leyen and Mertz are WEF Young Global Leaders. Mertz was CEO of BlackRock Germany.

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Smacko9's avatar
Smacko9
4dEdited

more comments on DemoUSA @05:00

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/tkelly6785757/episodes/2026-03-28T10_46_25-07_00

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The National 9/11 Twin Toilet Bowls Memorial & Museum

https://www.tripadvisor.com/ShowUserReviews-g60763-d1687489-r162855766-The_National_9_11_Memorial_Museum-New_York_City_New_York.html

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911 Impotence led to virus scam subservience

https://archive.org/details/TRUMPSGREATESTFLIPFLOPOFALLTIM

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btw, WhoDid911?

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