Get Ready to Survive Extreme Energy Scarcity

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discusses escalating global tensions, focusing on engineered energy scarcity as a tool for geopolitical control. Adams argues that conflicts in the Middle East, including missile strikes on Israel and potential U.S. military action against Iran, are designed to disrupt fossil fuel infrastructure, leading to global shortages. This scarcity, he claims, enables centralized control by limiting food production, transportation, and industrial capacity. Adams highlights the vulnerability of energy-dependent systems, including AI and semiconductor manufacturing, which rely on stable power grids and raw materials like helium. He suggests decentralized solar power and battery storage as critical solutions for individual resilience against these disruptions.

Adams also examines geopolitical strategy, noting that military actions often coincide with market closures to mitigate economic fallout. He predicts further escalation, including potential U.S. ground invasions in Iran, which could trigger retaliatory strikes on Gulf energy facilities. The discussion underscores the broader implications of energy warfare, linking it to economic instability, supply chain collapses, and depopulation agendas. Adams advises listeners to prioritize off-grid energy solutions, stockpile essentials, and monitor gold markets as hedges against inflation. The broadcast concludes with warnings about impending food and fuel shortages, urging proactive preparation for systemic disruptions.

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