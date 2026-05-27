On today’s episode, the key arguments presented by Mike Adams center on the purpose of massive AI data centers and the potential motivations of extraterrestrial civilizations. Adams disputes the conventional explanation that these data centers are built for surveillance, arguing that the required computational power is far too immense for that purpose. Instead, he theorizes that the tech elite, driven by a desire for godlike powers, are using these facilities to build simulated worlds. The ultimate goal, according to Adams, is to spawn a super-intelligent AI entity within these simulations and then bring it into our reality, a process he believes poses an existential risk to humanity.

Regarding extraterrestrials, Adams explores two primary theories. The first posits that aliens would treat Earth as a protected wildlife preserve, adopting a non-interventionist stance. The second, which he finds more compelling, suggests that extraterrestrials are actively manipulating humanity toward self-extermination to colonize Earth and extract its resources. He frames current depopulation efforts through vaccines and geoengineering as a “soft kill phase,” predicting future stages will include war, famine, and autonomous drones. Adams concludes that while the origin of the anti-human agenda is uncertain, the goal of human termination is clear, and he advocates for preparedness and self-reliance as a response.

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