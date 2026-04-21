Global Energy Sabotage + Decentralized Smart Speakers and Peptide Medicine

Today’s episode discusses concerns about the deliberate destruction of global energy infrastructure, allegedly orchestrated by globalist entities under the cover of geopolitical conflict. Mike Adams references past events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, where food processing facilities were allegedly shut down using falsified PCR tests, as a precursor to current disruptions. Specialized sabotage teams, possibly trained military operatives, are accused of systematically targeting refineries and fertilizer plants worldwide, leading to fires and explosions. Mike argues that this is part of a broader depopulation agenda, intended to create food and energy scarcity, destabilize economies, and push populations into dependency on government-controlled systems like Universal Basic Income (UBI). The collapse of energy supplies is framed as a deliberate strategy to induce famine, economic hardship, and societal breakdown, with AI and robotics positioned as eventual replacements for human labor.

Additionally, the transcript highlights the FDA’s efforts to restrict access to therapeutic peptides, particularly BPC-157, a naturally occurring peptide with regenerative properties. Mike asserts that regulatory agencies, influenced by Big Pharma, aim to classify such peptides as prescription-only drugs to maintain control over healthcare and suppress affordable, effective alternatives. BPC-157 is praised for its ability to promote tissue repair, angiogenesis, and gastrointestinal healing without the side effects of synthetic pharmaceuticals. Mike encourages proactive stockpiling of peptides before further regulatory crackdowns and emphasizes decentralized health solutions, natural medicine, and preparedness as countermeasures against systemic suppression. The broader narrative warns of impending economic collapse, energy shortages, and forced dependency on centralized systems, urging listeners to seek self-reliance through knowledge, alternative investments (such as gold), and sustainable living practices.

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