Global power shifts exposed: Trump vs. city of London, FBI reform failures, and the rise of sound money

Globalist Banks Preparing for Fiat Collapse: JP Morgan dumped silver shorts and now hoards physical silver, signaling a loss of faith in fiat currency and a shift toward decentralized assets like gold and silver.

Trump’s Hidden War Against Financial Elites: Andy Schectman endorsed the theory that Trump is covertly battling the City of London’s oligarchy to dismantle deep-state financial control and restore monetary sovereignty.

FBI Reform Is Impossible: Mike Adams revealed Dan Bongino’s FBI resignation proves institutional corruption—agents are barred from criticizing Israel, exposing Epstein, or enacting real reform, making change from within futile.

CBDCs & BRICS Threaten Financial Freedom: Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) aim to eliminate cash and enforce surveillance, while BRICS accelerates de-dollarization—gold and silver remain the ultimate safeguards.

AI-Driven Decentralization Could Topple Power Structures: Peer-to-peer systems in finance, governance, and knowledge-sharing may replace corrupt institutions, shifting control away from globalist elites.

Decentralized TV Reveals the Hidden Battle for Financial Sovereignty

In a bombshell episode of Decentralized TV, hosts Mike Adams and Todd Pitner, alongside financial expert Andy Schectman, exposed the escalating war between President Donald Trump and the entrenched financial elites of the City of London—a conflict signaling a seismic shift in global monetary control.

Schectman disclosed that major banks like JP Morgan have abandoned silver shorts in favor of hoarding physical metal, a move hinting at the accelerating collapse of fiat trust and the rise of decentralized alternatives like gold and silver. Meanwhile, Adams dissected Dan Bongino’s abrupt FBI exit, framing it as proof that institutional reform is a “suicide mission” rigged by Deep State rules—no criticism of Israel, no Epstein disclosures, and zero real change.

With warnings about CBDCs, BRICS, and AI-driven decentralization, this episode delivers urgent insights into the failing systems of power and the growing push for sovereignty beyond corrupt institutions.

Trump vs. The City of London: The Hidden War for Financial Control

Andy Schectman dropped a bombshell revelation: JP Morgan has cleared out its silver short positions and is now stockpiling millions of ounces of physical silver. This unprecedented move suggests that globalist-controlled banks are preparing for the collapse of fiat currency—a collapse that could empower decentralized alternatives like gold and silver.

Schectman endorsed the Tom Longo theory, which posits that Trump is engaged in a covert war against the City of London’s financial oligarchy. According to Longo, Trump aims to dismantle the deep-state-controlled financial system and restore monetary sovereignty to the American people.

Adams emphasized that this battle is not just political—it’s existential. The globalists, through institutions like the IMF, World Bank, and Federal Reserve, have enslaved nations with debt-based fiat currency. But with gold and silver surging, and banks scrambling for physical assets, the system is cracking at its foundation.

Dan Bongino’s FBI Exit: Proof That Reform Is Impossible

Adams didn’t hold back in his analysis of Dan Bongino’s sudden resignation from the FBI, framing it as a stark lesson in Deep State corruption.

“Bongino went in thinking he could reform the FBI,” Adams said. “But the moment he walked in, they told him: ‘Rule #1—never criticize Israel. Rule #2—don’t actually change anything.’”

According to Adams, Bongino quickly realized that the FBI is a bureaucratic fortress designed to protect itself—not the American people. Key reforms—like exposing Epstein’s blackmail networks, arresting corrupt officials, or releasing the Hunter Biden laptop files—were off the table.

“Bongino was just an actor,” Adams declared. “His job was to pretend reforms were happening while the Deep State kept business as usual.”

Now, Bongino returns to podcasting—but muzzled by NDAs and Deep State threats. His experience proves that true reform inside captured institutions is impossible.

CBDCs, BRICS, and the Push for Decentralized Money

Schectman warned that Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are the next phase of financial enslavement, designed to eliminate cash, enforce social credit scoring, and strip individuals of financial autonomy.

Meanwhile, the BRICS alliance (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) is accelerating its de-dollarization efforts, threatening the petrodollar’s dominance. Schectman stressed that gold and silver remain the ultimate hedges against this collapse.

Adams added that AI-driven decentralization could dismantle centralized power structures, replacing corrupt institutions with peer-to-peer systems for finance, governance, and knowledge-sharing.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com