Globalists Panic Over Decentralize AI and the 'UNJECTED' Rise of Pureblood Humans with a Future

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams presented a dual narrative highlighting both the emergence of powerful AI creative tools and what he described as the acceleration of a global depopulation agenda. Adams expressed enthusiasm for the latest advancements in AI video rendering, specifically showcasing an updated avatar called Frank Deluccia, which he claimed was created using open-source technology on local hardware, bypassing any corporate or government oversight. He argued that such decentralized AI tools pose a threat to globalist control, asserting that the establishment is attempting to exterminate billions of people before the broader population can use this technology for independent expression, research, and communication.

Adams further discussed the alleged failure of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) and Make America Great Again (MAGA) movements, incorporating a clip from Catherine Austin Fitts to support his conclusion that the system is a “death cult” committed to maximizing human casualties. He cited the CDC’s allocation of $1.2 billion to Pfizer for COVID-19 shots as evidence of this. In a subsequent segment, Adams warned of an imminent nuclear war, claiming President Trump has “lost his mind” and is being manipulated by globalists and Zionists. He promoted an upcoming free survival course on how to survive radiation fallout using specific superfoods like chlorella, arguing that only the most prepared and informed individuals will survive the coming societal collapse.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com