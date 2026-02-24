Glyphosate Bans, U.S. Aircrap Carrier, AI Job Sector Wipeouts and More

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discusses several key topics, beginning with glyphosate bans in various countries, including Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and EU member states, where it is prohibited as a crop desiccant. He challenges claims that glyphosate is necessary for agriculture, arguing that food production thrives without it through natural methods like sunlight, water, and healthy soil. Adams critiques U.S. agricultural policies, particularly the reliance on glyphosate, which he links to corporate influence and regulatory failures. He also shares updates on Americans stranded in Mexico, noting that recent unrest has subsided, though travel disruptions persist.

Additionally, Adams highlights advancements in battery technology, focusing on Donut Lab’s solid-state battery, which reportedly achieves an 80% charge in under five minutes. He expresses cautious optimism about its potential to revolutionize energy storage but emphasizes the need for further testing. The broadcast concludes with a discussion on AI’s disruptive impact on industries, including IBM’s stock decline following Anthropic’s announcement of AI-powered COBOL programming capabilities. Adams predicts widespread job displacement due to AI advancements and warns of escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly involving U.S. military readiness and potential conflicts with Iran.

