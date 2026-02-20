Glyphosate’s Dark Nazi Origins, Iran War Global Catastrophe and Interviews on Anarcho-Liberty

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discussed the dangers of glyphosate, linking its origins to organophosphate nerve agents like sarin and VX gas, developed by Nazi scientists. He emphasized that glyphosate, a key ingredient in herbicides like Roundup, persists in the environment and accumulates in the human body, contributing to chronic health issues such as cancer, endocrine disruption, and gut microbiome damage. Adams criticized regulatory agencies like the EPA for failing to address glyphosate’s risks due to corporate influence, citing Monsanto’s history of deceptive practices. He urged consumers to avoid genetically modified and non-organic foods, advocating for decentralized food production and detoxification methods to mitigate exposure.

Adams also warned of potential geopolitical fallout if the U.S. initiates conflict with Iran, predicting catastrophic economic consequences, including oil price surges, supply chain disruptions, and global inflation. He argued that closing the Strait of Hormuz could destabilize financial markets, weaken the U.S. dollar, and trigger social unrest worldwide. Adams cautioned that such a war would benefit Russia and China while devastating Western economies, potentially leading to a collapse of U.S. credibility and political upheaval. He called for de-escalation and urged leaders to prioritize domestic stability over foreign conflicts, emphasizing the need for self-sufficiency and resilience in uncertain times.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com