GOD MATH Discovery has Profound Implications; How to Avoid Toxic Clothing

On today’s episode of BrightVideos, Mike Adams discussed several key developments across science, geopolitics, and consumer safety. First, he highlighted a groundbreaking mathematical discovery demonstrating that nearly all elementary functions—such as sine, cosine, and logarithms—can be derived from a single binary operator known as a NAND gate. This finding has profound implications for computational efficiency and hardware design, potentially revolutionizing fields like AI and optoelectronics. Adams, who studied electrical engineering, emphasized the significance of this discovery, comparing it to uncovering a fundamental “God particle” of logic. He speculated that NAND operations may exist naturally in biological systems, such as gut bacteria, further suggesting that computation is woven into the fabric of reality itself.

Shifting to geopolitics, Adams analyzed escalating tensions involving Russia, China, and the U.S. Russia announced it would price future oil and gas deals with Europe in Chinese yuan, signaling a shift away from the petrodollar. Meanwhile, China warned the U.S. against interfering with its trade agreements with Iran, framing any naval blockade as an act of war. Adams questioned the feasibility of U.S. military engagement with China, given existing commitments in Ukraine and domestic challenges. Additionally, he critiqued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s investigation into Lululemon over alleged toxic chemicals in clothing, arguing that mainstream detergents and fabric softeners pose greater health risks due to synthetic fragrances and persistent toxins. Adams recommended rigorous washing of new clothing and promoted his own line of non-toxic home care products as safer alternatives.

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