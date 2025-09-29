Gold and silver soar as dollar falters: Five core principles to stay free in a collapsing world

As the U.S. dollar continues its rapid decline—fueled by reckless money printing, geopolitical instability, and the Federal Reserve’s endless debt spiral—gold and silver are skyrocketing to historic highs. Gold has surged past 3,800 per ounce, while silver is nearing 50, signaling a mass exodus from fiat currency into sound money. Financial analysts like Luke Gromen warn this is just the beginning of a historic metals bull run, as faith in centralized financial systems erodes.

Mike Adams of Brighteon Broadcast News emphasizes that gold and silver are not just investments—they are freedom-preserving assets, protecting individuals from financial tyranny, CBDC surveillance, and the engineered collapse of the middle class. In a world where governments and central banks actively work against the people, Adams outlines five core principles to stay free, healthy, and resilient in the face of accelerating chaos.

1. Reject Centralized Authority

All institutions of centralized power—governments, corporations, Big Pharma, regulators, and central banks—are intrinsically corrupt and work against your best interests. Whether it’s fraudulent elections, forced medical mandates, or financial deception, their goal is control, not prosperity.

“Just say NO” —whenever they demand compliance (vaccines, CBDCs, censorship), refuse.

Trust decentralized alternatives—Bitcoin, homesteading, local trade, and precious metals.

2. Trust Natural Intelligence Over Artificial Systems

Modern medicine, synthetic foods, and pharmaceuticals are designed to weaken, not heal. Instead, rely on:

Herbal medicine (anti-cancer nutrients, detox protocols)

Clean, organic food (avoid processed toxins, GMOs, pesticides)

Your immune system (superior to any vaccine)

Adams warns: “I trust the forest more than I trust an MD.”

3. Embrace Self-Responsibility

No government or corporation will save you. Your survival depends on YOU.

Grow your own food (permaculture, organic farming)

Detox daily (spike protein, heavy metals, EMFs)

Arm yourself (Second Amendment rights protect against tyranny)

4. Uphold Personal Integrity

Morality cannot be legislated. Stand firm on universal principles:

Oppose all violence (whether government-sponsored wars or false flags)

Reject hypocrisy (if bombing Gaza is wrong, so is bombing anywhere)

Live by truth—even when unpopular.

5. Commit to Lifelong Learning

The globalists rely on an ignorant, compliant population. Break free by:

Studying history (false flags, financial collapses)

Mastering practical skills (off-grid living, herbal medicine)

Using AI & decentralized tech (Brighteon.ai, open-source tools)

The Coming Collapse & How to Prepare

Adams predicts a “suicidal collapse” of the current system—bank bail-ins, cyber attacks, engineered famine, and depopulation agendas. To survive:

Stack gold & silver (real money, outside the banking system)

Secure food & water (long-term storage, organic farming)

Build community (like-minded networks for mutual aid)

Final Warning

The elites want you dependent, sick, and poor. By following these five principles, you opt out of their system and reclaim sovereignty. As Adams concludes:

“They may kill billions, but they won’t kill us. We’re resilient. We’re prepared. And we’re free.”

