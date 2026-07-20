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Mike Ivy's avatar
Mike Ivy
5h

Google was most likely always a military/intelligence operation...just like Fakebook and Twatter.

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Ron's avatar
Ron
9h

Google is not an Americn company. They are a globalist conglomerate with a globalist agenda that includes bringing down the US. Our military would be well advised to not partner with Google for anything.

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