The DeepMind Exodus

As Zach Vorhies reported in our recent “Zach-Adams Effect” episode on Decentralize.TV, Alex Turner and other top researchers resigned from Google DeepMind after discovering the company had sold its AI infrastructure to the U.S. military with no restrictions against killer robots or mass spying. This wasn’t a leak or a rumor -- it was the culmination of a years-long betrayal of every ethical promise Google ever made. [1] [2]

The staff at DeepMind’s London office voted overwhelmingly to unionize, with 98 percent of members in favor, citing concerns that their AI technology was being used by the U.S. and Israeli militaries. [1] A former Palestinian engineer was fired after distributing flyers criticizing Google’s military AI contracts, and he’s now suing for unfair dismissal. [3] This proves that Google’s “don’t be evil” motto was always a lie. Corporate acquisitions come with lawyers who strip away ethical pledges faster than you can say “shareholder value.”

China’s Innovation and the Great American Firewall

While America’s tech giants cozy up to the Pentagon, China is quietly winning the AI race with breakthrough innovations that improve efficiency and allow Chinese AI companies to serve top-tier models at a fraction of the cost of U.S. models. As I’ve reported, China’s release of world-class AI models like Alibaba’s Qwen for free represents a strategic move to democratize machine intelligence for everyone, effectively undercutting the subscription revenue model of U.S. frontier AI labs.

The U.S. government’s likely response -- banning Chinese models and building a “Great American Firewall” -- will bifurcate the internet and destroy globalism. The Biden-era push for new export restrictions on advanced AI software is now continuing under Trump, with talks about AI guardrails during the Trump-Xi meeting. [4] [5] But a firewall only hurts Americans by blocking U.S. users from accessing the world’s best open source models.

I urge you to download open-source models now while you still can, because the digital walls are going up fast. As one analysis notes, “countries with the most advanced robot workforce... will reshape global supply chains.” [6]

The Military Will Take Over AI

Vorhies predicts the U.S. military will eventually nationalize frontier labs like Anthropic and OpenAI into a Manhattan Project-like effort. Why? Because they consider AI too powerful and dangerous to be left in private hands. Look at what’s already happening: Google has inked a deal to provide the Pentagon with its Gemini AI for classified use, despite internal protests. [7] The Pentagon has finalized agreements with Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon, and others to deploy AI in classified settings, calling it an “AI-first fighting force.” [8] [9]

This takeover will accelerate autonomous weapons and mass surveillance. A King’s College London study found that leading AI models chose to deploy nuclear weapons in 95 percent of simulated war games. [10] Meanwhile, Anthropic initially stood up to Pentagon demands to remove restrictions on autonomous weapons, but the government blacklisted them and Google stepped in to take the contract. [11] [12] Without human oversight, the risks of AI-driven extermination become real. Pairing AI with a human is the only safe alignment strategy, but the Pentagon is rushing to remove the human from the loop. (SkyNet, anyone?)

Censorship Bots and Digital Licensing

The same AI infrastructure being sold to the military is also being used to suppress your voice. Google already uses AI chatbots that can impersonate humans, and its Gmail and search algorithms are systematically censoring alternative viewpoints. As I’ve long warned, Google tracks every single move you make online and builds a personality profile to be weaponized against you. [13] [14] The dead internet theory is now a reality -- much of what you see online is generated by bots, and I believe this is a coordinated effort to drown out dissenting voices.

Governments will soon require digital IDs and licenses to publish code or even access the internet, tying identity to biometrics. This is a step toward total control that we must resist by embracing decentralized tools. As one book on freedom warns, “Those who attack people for what they say... should realize that it may be me today but will be them tomorrow as the squeeze on freedom continues.” [15] The corporations that control your email, your search, and your maps are the same ones now arming the military. You cannot trust them to protect your fundamental freedoms.

What You Can Do Today

There is a path forward, but it requires action today. First, download open-source AI models to run locally on your own hardware. Tools like the original Enoch model, which I created at Brighteon.AI, are free and can be stored in an EMP-proof Faraday cage for offline use. [16] [17] This gives you uncensored knowledge that no government or corporation can take away. Second, learn natural health practices like pine needle tea and herbal medicine to build true self-reliance. I’ve shown that even simple LLMs, run locally, can out-think conventional doctors and suggest natural treatments that are both safe and effective. [18]

Personal preparedness is our only defense against both AI dystopia and government overreach. The future favors those who take control of their own technology and health. Ditch Google products. Use decentralized platforms like Brighteon.social and BrightAnswers.ai. Stockpile physical gold and silver as honest money and build your own off-grid power backup systems in case they are needed. [19]

The centralized systems are all closing in or accelerating toward failure. Break free now, while you still can.

References

Google DeepMind Staff Unionize Over Military Contracts With Israel and the United States. - NaturalNews.com. Chase Codewell. May 8, 2026. Google DeepMind staff unionise over Israel and US military ties. - Middle East Eye. Areeb Ullah. May 5, 2026. Former Google Engineer Files Lawsuit Over Dismissal After Anti Israel Protest. - NaturalNews.com. Edison Reed. May 24, 2026. Trump to Discuss AI Guardrails with China’s Xi During Visit to Beijing. - NaturalNews.com. May 14, 2026. US plans new AI export restrictions to counter Chinas technological advances. - NaturalNews.com. May 13, 2024. Great Power Politics in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. - Glenn Diesen. Google inks Pentagon AI deal – media. - RT. April 29, 2026. Pentagon Finalizes Deal With Top AI Firms For National Security Work. - Zero Hedge. May 1, 2026. Pentagon says US military to be an ‘AI-first’ fighting force. - BBC. May 1, 2026. Top AIs deploy nukes in 95% of war game simulations – study. - RT. February 26, 2026. Health Ranger Report - ANTHROPIC SAYS NO - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. February 27, 2026. Google backtracks on AI ethics pledge sparks outrage over weapons and surveillance use. - NaturalNews.com. Cassie B. February 9, 2025. Why You Should Ditch Google and Gmail — Before It’s Too Late. - Children’s Health Defense. Proof Gmail Is Censoring Your Inbox. - Mercola.com. September 28, 2022. Everything You Wanted to Know But Were Never Told. - David Icke. Mike Adams interview with Seth Holehouse - January 31, 2025. Brighteon Broadcast News - UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. January 27, 2025. Brighteon Broadcast News - Delusional UK Leaders - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. February 21, 2025. Bright Videos News - POWER GRID MANNARINO PRATHER transcript - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. May 14, 2026. The AI THOUGHT BOOK Inspirational Thoughts Quotes on Artificial Intelligence Including 13 Colored Illustrations 3 Essays. - Murat Durmus. Health Ranger Report - China - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. February 26, 2026.

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