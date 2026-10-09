GOP Facing Catastrophic Election Wipeout + Oil Tanker Insurance Costs Skyrocket + Latest Tech / AI Breakthroughs

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, the host argued that the GOP is heading toward a devastating defeat in the midterm elections and that the party deserves to lose for failing to keep its campaign promises. The host claimed that Republicans have betrayed their base by not prosecuting Hillary Clinton or those accused of rigging the 2020 election, and that both major parties are part of a corrupt uniparty. He stated he will withhold his vote in national elections and criticized the GOP for being influenced by Zionist billionaire donors and for supporting Israeli policies. The host also warned that the Department of Justice is engaging in thought policing to suppress criticism of Israel.

The host predicted that if Republicans lose, the Democrats will later win the presidency and majorities in Congress, then open borders, arrest former Trump officials, and destroy America from within. He further criticized President Trump for starting a war with Iran, destroying energy supply chains, and harming the U.S. economy and military reputation. The host cited rising insurance costs for tanker vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that official reports of oil traffic are fabricated to manipulate oil prices before the election. He concluded by recommending gold and silver as a hedge against hyperinflation, which he expects to result from the government printing money.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com