Gregory Mannarino Interview: The Coming Credit Freeze, Oil Shortages and the Collapse of the Debt System — PART 2

In today’s interview, financial analyst Gregory Mannarino warns that the US financial system is deliberately being driven toward collapse by elite interests who seek to implement a new digital control system. He argues that the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department have merged into a single entity that artificially suppresses interest rates and devalues the dollar through endless money printing, creating massive market distortions. Mannarino claims this is not accidental but a calculated strategy to force people into accepting a fully digital, trackable financial system that will eliminate privacy and autonomy. He emphasizes that a credit freeze event, similar to 2008 but far more severe, is imminent and will lock up the entire financial system, making it impossible for people to access their own money.

Mannarino stresses that the coming crisis extends far beyond a stock market crash, predicting it will trigger resource shortages, supply chain collapse, and social chaos as people lose access to food, fuel, and basic necessities. He notes that the United States is rapidly depleting its strategic petroleum reserves, which could lead to rationing and catastrophic price increases across the economy. The analyst recommends holding physical gold and silver as the primary hedge against the system’s collapse, emphasizing that these assets carry no counterparty risk unlike bank deposits or paper investments. He concludes by calling for communities to unite, share resources, and prepare for worst-case scenarios, while noting that his newsletter and food drive initiatives are actively working to build resilience and support for those affected by the coming economic turmoil.

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