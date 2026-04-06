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Pamela Fingar's avatar
Pamela Fingar
6h

If I want the truth you tell it exactly like it is-Thank You❣️

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Patty's avatar
Patty
6h

I will try very hard to think critically, because it is freeing my mind.

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