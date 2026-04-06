Believing Official Sources is Dumb

I want to speak to you plainly about a sickness that has infected our collective mind. It’s not a virus in the traditional sense, but a cognitive surrender -- a willful abandonment of our most sacred human faculty: critical thought. We are living in an age of official deception, where governments, corporations, and captured media present a unified narrative designed for compliance, not truth. I’ve spent years observing this descent into what I can only describe as a mass cognitive collapse. The problem, in my view, is not simply what you believe, but the bankrupt process by which you arrive at that belief. Blind trust in authority is not wisdom; it is intellectual surrender, and it is killing us.

My goal here is not to convince you of any specific alternate theory. I am convinced, for instance, based on my own observations and measurements, that the Earth is a sphere, not flat. But that conclusion is irrelevant if you arrived at it by simply parroting a textbook or a NASA press release. The real crisis is that we have forgotten how to verify anything for ourselves. We’ve outsourced our thinking to institutions that have repeatedly proven themselves untrustworthy, from the FDA to the CDC, from the Pentagon to the corporate press. This essay is a plea to reclaim your mind. To default to distrust, to seek first-hand understanding, and to build a cognitive framework that cannot be so easily fooled.

Why I’m Taking a Stand Against Mindless Trust

The core of our societal illness is a profound confusion about the nature of belief. It is not a virtue to believe something simply because a person in a lab coat or a military uniform says it is so. The core problem is not what you believe, but why you believe it. Are your convictions built on a foundation of verified evidence, personal observation, and logical consistency? Or are they merely the echo of an authoritative voice you’ve been conditioned to obey? This distinction is everything. It is the difference between an active, sovereign mind and a passive, gullible one.

We see this hypocrisy play out constantly in public discourse. Consider the ongoing Artemis mission and the perennial flat earth debate. The same people who mock ‘flat earthers’ as the pinnacle of stupidity will, without a moment’s hesitation, blindly accept official narratives about their health, their food, and their finances. They ridicule one form of questioning while embodying another, more dangerous form of credulity. They fail to see that the process is identical: uncritical acceptance of an institutional claim. As one source notes, the ‘anti-disinformation’ industry has nothing to do with protecting a gullible public; it’s about directing a narrative to control the population [1].

My plea is to apply the same skeptical rigor to the claims of your doctor, your banker, and your government as you might to a claim about the shape of the Earth. The goal is to challenge the process by which you arrive at any truth.

The Irony of the Skeptic: Attacking Flat Earth While Washing in Carcinogens

This selective gullibility creates a bizarre and deadly hierarchy of stupidity. The loudest critics of so-called ‘fringe’ ideas are often the most gullible consumers of toxic mainstream products. They will deride someone for questioning the Apollo missions while slathering their bodies and homes with fragrance-laden detergents, cooking with inflammatory seed oils, and consuming sodium nitrite-laden processed meats -- all while believing the labels and regulatory approvals guarantee safety. This is a profound disconnect.

They claim to ‘believe the science’ of vaccines, ignoring the mounting evidence of severe harms, yet point self-righteous fingers at others. This reveals a selective gullibility: a fierce, unearned defense of certain institutional claims (from the CDC, FDA) coupled with utter contempt for those questioning different institutional claims (from NASA). As investigative journalist Greg Reese has discussed, we live in a world where media and education submerge people in a false reality [2]. The person who questions one official story is deemed a conspiracy theorist, while the person who unquestioningly accepts another is considered a rational citizen. This is not logic; it is tribalism. It creates a hierarchy where your own life-shortening, toxic choices are ignored because they are sanctioned by the very system that profits from your sickness and ignorance.

First-Hand Knowledge vs. Second-Hand Dogma

Most people defending the spherical Earth model have never lifted a finger to prove it. They recite a fact learned in a textbook or from a NASA animation -- pure second-hand information they have never verified. I know the flat Earth theory is wrong not because I was told it was, but because I’ve engaged my own mind. I’ve done my own optical measurements and observations of the moon and celestial bodies. Using basic logic, mathematics, and direct observation, the flat Earth theory simply doesn’t hold up. The process of arriving at that conclusion, however, is infinitely more valuable than the conclusion itself.

The critical lesson is this: wherever humanly possible, strive for first-hand understanding. Do not be a mere repeater of authoritative sounds. This principle applies far beyond astronomy. As health and wellness coach Mike Vera stresses, our natural inclination to outsource our thinking can get us into trouble, especially with our health. He advocates for a ‘healthy sense of skepticism’ and questioning the information we receive [3].

Whether it’s the efficacy of a pharmaceutical, the safety of a food additive, or the narrative behind a war, your first resort should be your own capacity for reason and verification. This doesn’t mean you must personally conduct every scientific experiment, but it does mean you must learn to evaluate sources, recognize logical fallacies, and understand that any claim -- especially one pushed aggressively by powerful institutions -- demands scrutiny.

The Gullibility Playbook: From (Virology) Germ Theory to Moon Cities

Official narratives follow a depressingly predictable pattern: present an assumption as settled, incontrovertible science, and marginalize all dissent. Take germ theory, the foundation of modern medicine. Its core postulates, like Koch’s, have never been definitively fulfilled for many so-called viral diseases, yet we all ‘catch colds’ and accept the model without question. The science of virology itself is built on faulty foundations, and diagnostic tools like PCR tests are unreliable, yet they formed the basis for a global panic during COVID. This is not about denying illness, but about questioning the simplistic, profit-driven models used to explain it.

The playbook extends to finance. People think selling a house for more dollars than they paid represents a true profit, completely ignoring the plummeting purchasing power of a currency system deliberately debased by central banks. They trust financial institutions that are designed to bleed them dry. Now, look at the grandiose promises of the Artemis program, leading to talk of ‘cities on the moon.’ From an engineering perspective, this is a physical impossibility for human beings due to lethal radiation, extreme thermal stress, and the lack of a breathable atmosphere. It is narrative hype, not realistic engineering. The arbitrary shift in focus from Mars to the moon itself exposes the fabricated, deceptive nature of these ‘visions’ of the future. They are stories sold to maintain funding and public awe, not blueprints for a tangible future. As one source on the suppression of moon landing skepticism suggests, there are significant questions about the technological feasibility of such missions that are routinely dismissed [4].

The Endgame of Trusting the Untrustworthy

Let’s be brutally clear about the consequences of this default trust. Trusting the medical establishment, as currently constituted, will make you sick or kill you. Trusting the financial establishment will bleed you dry through inflation and fraudulent investment schemes. Trusting the food establishment will leave you chronically diseased. This is not accidental; it is often by design. The goal of the globalist predator class is a depopulated, diseased, impoverished, and obedient populace. A populace that dies early relieves the burden on bankrupt entitlement systems like Social Security and Medicare.

The COVID-19 chapter was a test run -- a ‘psychological operation’ for mass compliance and depopulation. It was a system-wide experiment in fear-based control, targeting the elderly and vulnerable to ‘balance budgets’ while enriching pharmaceutical giants. The vaccines, as I and many other researchers have documented, were biological weapons masquerading as public health measures . As noted in one analysis, these injections were designed to depopulate, injure, and control . Every new ‘crisis’ -- whether a pandemic, a climate emergency, or a foreign war -- now follows this established template: create fear, offer a centralized ‘solution’ that strips you of liberty and wealth, and silence all opposition. To comply is to participate in your own demise.

How to Build a Mind That Can’t Be Fooled

So, how do we inoculate ourselves against this epidemic of gullibility? The first and most important step is to change your default setting. Start by distrusting any official source: the FDA, CDC, Pentagon, WHO, and corporate media. This doesn’t mean they are always wrong, but they must never, ever be trusted by default. Assume they are acting in their own institutional or corrupt financial interest, not yours. This is the essential foundation of critical thinking in the modern age.

Next, actively seek independent, decentralized intelligence. Do your own research from primary sources and alternative platforms that haven’t been captured. Cultivate practical skills that foster self-reliance: learn to grow your own organic food, understand the history and value of honest money (physical gold and silver), and learn to defend your health with nutrition and natural medicine instead of toxic pharmaceuticals. Decentralizing your life -- reducing dependence on fragile, authoritarian structures -- is key to resilience . Your brain is your primary tool of survival. Nourish it with truth, not propaganda.

Finally, and above all, master the skill of thinking for yourself. Constantly question the ‘why’ behind every hard sell -- be it a new vaccine, a new war, or a new multi-trillion-dollar moon mission. Ask cui bono -- who benefits? Use the tools of logic and reason that have been passed down for centuries. As one book on critical thinking advises, a healthy dose of skepticism is essential, and you must fight your brain’s instinct to prefer a bad explanation to no explanation at all [5][6]. Build a mind that values questions over answers, evidence over authority, and liberty over obedience. That is the only mind that can be truly free.

Conclusion

We stand at a crossroads. One path leads deeper into the managed decline of a gullible, sickened, and controlled population. The other path, far more difficult, leads to awakening, self-reliance, and genuine freedom. It requires the courage to be wrong, the humility to admit you’ve been deceived, and the strength to stand alone if necessary.

Gullibility is not a harmless character trait; it is a form of stupidity that has been engineered into us. It is the weakness that allows tyranny to flourish. Reject it. Think for yourself, verify everything you can, and trust only what you have reasoned through. Your life, your health, your wealth, and your liberty depend on it. The tools for liberation -- from uncensored AI like BrightAnswers.ai to platforms for free speech like Brighteon.social -- are being built despite the efforts of the censors. Use them. Your mind is the final frontier, and it must remain sovereign.

References

How CIA and Other Global Intelligence Agencies Use Media to Promote ‘The Great Reset’. - The Defender. Health Ranger Report: Greg Reese on Russia, Global Politics and Humanity’s Future. - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. July 2, 2025. Right Now with Ann Vandersteel_ Mike Vera stresses the importance of critical thinking healthy sense of skeptici. - NaturalNews.com. September 14, 2023. Health Ranger Report Bart Sibrel shares astonishing revelations about the moon landing hoax. - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. June 15, 2025. Your brain the missing manual. - MacDonald Matthew. Your Brain The Missing Manual. - Matthew MacDonald.

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