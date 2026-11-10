Hakeem Anwar: Escaping AI Surveillance, Free Offline Knowledge Base

On today’s episode of Decentralize TV, host Mike Adams and co-host Todd Pitner welcomed Hakeem Anwar of Above Phone to discuss the historical roots and modern escalation of surveillance, framed around his argument that technology simultaneously builds unprecedented control mechanisms and gives ordinary people tools to escape them. Anwar traced wiretapping to 1895, when a telephone worker who joined New York City police suggested listening to calls, after which federal and local police tapped thousands of lines. He described what Pitner called a repeating pattern in which new communication technologies are released without protections while surveillance capabilities quietly develop, citing manual operators who routed an undertaker’s calls to a competitor and the 30 years it took the Supreme Court to rule on wiretapping because police never entered the home. Anwar said artificial intelligence places society in a similar regulatory gray area today, and he argued that consenting to public-private surveillance partnerships, from Western Union’s Project Shamrock to the PRISM program, allows monitoring to continue. Adams and Anwar also discussed secret FISA courts, the DEA’s Hemisphere program and its collection of 40 billion call detail records a year, and metadata as a revealing artifact of who communicates with whom and how often.

Anwar pointed to AI-driven consumer products as a growing foundation of surveillance, citing a Time magazine report on a secret dossier concerning Meta’s AI assistant that he said calls for daily updates on users’ relationships and their quality. He and Adams criticized Windows as spyware and promoted Linux-based Above Books running Arch Linux, and Adams unveiled BrightKB, an open-source knowledge base he said is built with DeepSeek, runs without a GPU at over a thousand tokens per second, and will ship free in more than 20 modules, starting with food and nutrition, pre-installed on Above Books. Anwar announced an Above AI product intended to require consent before saving any memory and to store memories locally, and he said his company built its own AI infrastructure over the past year. On whether the jailers or the jailbreakers are winning, Anwar said jailbreakers are beginning to realize they can make their own keys, citing a Google Maps recreation that routes around Flock cameras and a traveler who wiped a phone at a border stop using a panic code. The episode also covered the Broadband Equity and Deployment Act’s high-speed internet requirement, digital ID checkpoints, noise tactics for poisoning metadata, the Aurora app store and F-Droid, a private SearXNG search instance, a $500 discount on Above phones and laptops running from October 29 to November 12 at AbovePhone.com/Brighteon, and a separate segment in which Pitner described storing a year’s supply of Health Ranger Store food in a spare shower.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com