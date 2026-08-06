Hakeem Anwar: Reclaim Tech Privacy with Local AI

In today’s interview on Decentralized TV, Hakeem Anwar from Above Phone discussed the physical infrastructure costs of AI expansion. Anwar argued that AI should be understood as physical infrastructure requiring land, electricity, water, and permitting, rather than just software. He presented a map from his report at AIDatacentermap.org, which tracks planned hyperscale data centers across the U.S., estimating that 400 existing centers use about 50 gigawatts of power, with another 400 planned by 2030 that could consume up to half of the U.S. power supply. Anwar explained that these centers, which use massive amounts of water for cooling, contribute to local water depletion, heat island effects, and health concerns from pollution. He noted that federal tax incentives, such as 100% bonus depreciation, are accelerating the rapid buildout of these facilities, which he described as a potential bubble that could collapse due to overinvestment.

The conversation also covered the role of surveillance and decentralized technology as countermeasures. Anwar warned of an inevitable expansion of surveillance systems, such as flock cameras, feeding into centralized data networks. He emphasized the importance of local community action, noting that residents can influence decisions by attending city council and zoning commission meetings, which are often the only opportunity to voice opposition. Mike Adams, the host, announced a partnership with Above Phone to offer laptops preloaded with de-Googled operating systems and local AI models, accessible via abovephone.com/brighteon. The episode concluded with a discussion on using local, open-source AI to preserve privacy and achieve self-sufficiency, with Anwar encouraging viewers to contribute data to his map and to focus on practical preparations for resource scarcity.

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