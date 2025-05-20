If you’ve been exposed to MSG (and let’s face it, you have), you can benefit from neuroprotective nutrients that counteract glutamate’s toxic effects. In yesterday’s article, I revealed all the hidden forms of MSG in grocery products, fast foods and more, revealing how food manufacturers deceive customers by hiding glutamate in ingredients like yeast extract or torula yeast.

MSG, known as an excitotoxin, damages nerve cells and may even contribute to Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s. The brain damage can be minimized or even completely blocked, however, by using the following natural substances. The most powerful one is listed at the end.

For each one, I have given an estimate of effectiveness at blocking MSG. These estimates are based on my own experience as a sufferer of MSG hypersensitivity.

Top MSG Antidotes:

L-Theanine (Found in green tea – blocks glutamate receptors) (25% if used alone) Magnesium (Deficiency worsens excitotoxicity) (50% if used alone) Resveratrol (Neutralizes oxidative damage from glutamate storms) (25% if used alone) Turmeric (Curcumin) (Reduces neuroinflammation) (10%) Vitamin C & E (Powerful antioxidants that protect neurons) (10%) N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) (Boosts glutathione, detoxes glutamate) (helps clear glutamate and reduces duration of symptoms) Lithium Orotate (Low-dose lithium protects brain cells) (10%) B-Complex Vitamins (Support neurologic resilience) (10%) Methylene Blue (Off-label use for neuroprotection) (100% effective if taken before MSG consumption, in my experience)

Pharmaceutical blockers (Off-label use for severe cases, check with your naturopathic physician for more details). I have not personally used these, but they appeared in the research and could be useful in certain circumstances of extreme MSG exposure:

Memantine (NMDA receptor blocker for glutamate toxicity)

Riluzole (Used for ALS, inhibits glutamate release)

The best way to prevent damage? Avoid ALL processed foods and eat organic, whole foods. Supplement with neuroprotective herbs and minerals to repair past damage. The food industry is poisoning you with hidden MSG, but you can fight back against this chemical assault with the knowledge found in this report.

