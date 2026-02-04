Hemp, CBD, THC and Health Freedom - an Interview with Cynthia Cabrera of the Texas Hemp Business Council

In today’s interview on Health Ranger Report, Cynthia Cabrera, founder of the Texas Hemp Business Council and Chief Strategy Officer of Hometown Hero, discussed the ongoing battle for hemp access in Texas and nationwide. She highlighted how hemp-derived products—including CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids—face unjust regulatory crackdowns despite their safety and efficacy for pain relief, sleep disorders, and other health concerns.

Cabrera explained that Texas lawmakers, particularly Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, have repeatedly attempted to ban hemp products, falsely conflating them with recreational marijuana. These efforts threaten not only THC-containing gummies but also hemp seeds and CBD supplements, despite their legalization under the 2018 Farm Bill. She emphasized that hemp products, unlike alcohol or opioids, have no documented fatalities and offer a safer alternative for veterans and chronic pain sufferers.

The conversation also touched on corporate lobbying, with Cabrera noting that the pharmaceutical and alcohol industries oppose hemp due to financial interests. She urged Texans to contact legislators opposing bans and encouraged nationwide advocacy against federal restrictions pushed by lawmakers like Mitch McConnell.

Cabrera’s company, Hometown Hero, sells lab-tested, compliant hemp products (under 0.3% Delta-9 THC) and advocates for consumer education on the endocannabinoid system. She stressed the importance of personal health freedom and criticized government overreach in medical choices.

The interview concluded with a call to action: supporting decentralized, grassroots efforts to protect access to hemp and exploring natural health alternatives through research and community engagement.

