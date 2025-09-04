Hidden toxins in food: Glyphosate and seed oils linked to leaky gut, brain damage, and systemic inflammation

A growing body of evidence is sounding alarms about pervasive toxins in modern diets that are silently undermining health, with experts warning that industrial agriculture has effectively "weaponized" food systems. Dr. Habib, a functional medicine physician, and Sean Cohen, bestselling author of The Dopamine Revolution, recently revealed how glyphosate—a key ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup—and inflammatory seed oils like canola are crippling gut health, dopamine pathways, and overall metabolism. Their new free course, Holistic Weight & Stress Management, outlines evidence-based strategies to combat these threats and reset metabolic health.

“Agent Orange 2.0”: Glyphosate’s Hidden Dangers

Glyphosate, the world’s most widely used herbicide, has been linked to leaky gut syndrome and systemic inflammation. Dr. Habib notes that glyphosate destabilizes gut barriers, allowing toxins and pathogens to invade the bloodstream. “This breach triggers cascading systemic issues, including neuroinflammation and cognitive decline,” he explains. Worse, glyphosate’s toxicity parallels Agent Orange’s dioxin components. As Cohen points out, “Glyphosate is sprayed on crops to dry them out, and it doesn’t stop there—it turns our guts into pesticide factories. Our bodies can’t detoxify genetically modified organisms (GMOs) efficiently, leaving us vulnerable to chronic illness.”

The impact extends beyond digestion:glyphosate disrupts dopamine production, a neurotransmitter critical for motivation, focus, and mood. Dr. Habib emphasizes, “Low dopamine creates a ‘ vicious cycle’ of stress, insulin resistance, and leptin resistance, driving weight gain and metabolic dysfunction.”

Seed Oils: The Stealthy Driver of Systemic Inflammation

Industrial seed oils (canola, soybean, safflower) are another silent assassin. Cohen highlights their role in inflaming the gut and brain: “These oils promote oxidative stress, degrading dopamine pathways and accelerating neurodegeneration. Studies on rats show diets high in seed oils impair memory and cognition.”

The oils’ effects are compounded by environmental toxins like MSG and artificial additives, which Cohen calls “excitotoxins.” These substances overstimulate brain receptors, eroding dopamine reserves. “Low dopamine leaves people unmotivated, craving sugar, and trapped in addiction cycles,” he warns. “Pharmaceutical antidepressants worsen the problem by further destabilizing neurotransmitter balance.”

The Metabolic Connections: Insulin Resistance Isn’t “Just Aging”

Dr. Habib stresses that insulin resistance—a precursor to diabetes and obesity—is not inevitable aging but a direct result of toxin exposure and circadian rhythm disruption. “Insulin receptors, found in every organ, become damaged by inflammation and environmental toxins,” he explains. “This leads to cellular energy starvation, especially in the brain, where it fuels neurodegenerative decline.”

He encourages addressing root causes through:

Organic diets: Eliminate glyphosate, GMOs, and inflammatory oils.

Detox protocols: Cold-pressed oils (like flaxseed), probiotics, and sunlight exposure support cellular repair.

Circadian alignment: Sleep and meal timing optimize metabolic rhythms.

Breaking Free: Holistic Strategies for Renewal

The experts’ free course advocates simple yet powerful swaps: replacing seed oils with healthy fats, filtering water, and prioritizing sleep. Cohen highlights the “ three-month journey” of the course, which starts with eliminating major toxins (Month 1), then advancing to metabolic repair (Month 2) and lifestyle customization (Month 3).

Dr. Habib adds, “Reversing these issues isn’t about drastic diets but balancing dopamine and insulin. Exercise and sunlight are free, yet potent tools to reset metabolism.”

A Call to Arms: Decentralize Health Knowledge

In a world rife with misinformation and pharmaceutical bias, the course empowers individuals to bypass Big Pharma’s “quick fixes.” Cohen underscores the urgency: “This isn’t about fad diets but reprogramming your biology to thrive amid a toxic world.”

As Dr. Habib concludes, “Your body is meant to age gracefully, not metabolically break down. Knowledge is the antidote.”

