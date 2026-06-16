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Chief Wolf
12h

we needs some cinnamon mouthwash,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

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Prepper John's avatar
Prepper John
6h

Curious what you think might be the highest leverage services to provide for others in the post-SHTF economy.

Marjory Wildrcraft had a cool idea with bike powered phone charging as a service. Stuff like that…

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