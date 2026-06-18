The Surrender That Might Save Us

I have long argued that the United States had no business starting a war with Iran. The conflict, which began in February 2026 under the pretext of countering Iranian nuclear ambitions, was a fool’s errand from the start. Now, with President Trump announcing a peace deal in June, the world breathes a tentative sigh of relief. But let’s not kid ourselves: this is a surrender dressed in diplomatic language.

As I wrote on NaturalNews.com, the memorandum of understanding hands Iran a decisive victory, yet it probably represents Trump’s best strategic move at this point. [1] We are hopeful for lasting peace, but we are not out of the woods yet.

This deal is fragile, reversible, and fraught with danger. Historical parallels -- the Treaty of Versailles after World War I, for example -- show that harsh peace terms often breed future conflict. Here, however, the United States got exactly what it deserved: a humiliating retreat from an unwinnable war. This article will dissect why the deal happened, what it means, and why we remain closer to catastrophe than most realize.

The Lessons of History: Versailles and Tokyo Bay

The Treaty of Versailles imposed crushing burdens on Germany that could never be repaid. As Matthew McConaughey’s book ‘Greenlights’ notes, ‘The Peace Treaty imposed burdens on the German people, which could not have been paid off in a hundred years.’ [2] That humiliation directly fueled the rise of Nazism and World War II. Similarly, the U.S. occupation of Japan after 1945, while superficially successful, created a debt crisis and a decades-long debt dependency. Trump’s deal with Iran is not a treaty but a memorandum of understanding -- a weak, reversible document that requires no Senate approval. [3] Although well-meaning, this “understanding” can be shattered with a single act of aggression.

I oppose starting wars, but I fully support ending them. There is no contradiction here. The same people who cheered the bombing of Iran are now crying that Trump surrendered. But they’re missing the most important revelation in all this. The only path to avoiding a nuclear exchange and global economic collapse was to stop the shooting, even if it meant meeting Iran’s demands. As Vice President JD Vance stated, the deal ‘would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and bring the war to an end.’ [4] But make no mistake: this peace is built on quicksand, and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu is already trying to sabotage it with strikes on Lebanon. [5]

Iran’s Ace: The Strait of Hormuz

God gave Iran the high ground over the Strait of Hormuz -- a geographic and military asset that made a U.S. victory all but impossible. As I predicted months ago, simple, deniable methods like sea mines could close the chokepoint that handles roughly a fifth of global oil flows. [6] The U.S. Navy, for all its carriers and destroyers, is a paper tiger when faced with a mountainous nation of 90 million people armed with drones and anti-ship missiles. Bombing alone cannot conquer Iran, just as it could not conquer Afghanistan or Vietnam.

Oil dependence forced Trump to capitulate. He once claimed we did not need Middle East oil, but when gas prices soared above $4 per gallon for 76 consecutive days, the political pressure became unbearable. [7] The announcement of the peace deal sent crude oil futures tumbling and U.S. stock futures surging. [8] Iran controls the spigot, and they know it. The Strait of Hormuz is their ace, and they played it perfectly. Now, under the deal, traffic through the Strait will normalize -- but at a cost. Iran will eventually raise tolls and demand concessions, and the U.S. will have no choice but to pay.

What Really Changed Trump’s Mind?

Three possibilities explain Trump’s sudden pivot from bombing to bargaining. First, political panic over the 2026 midterm elections: a war that spiked gas prices and inflation was a surefire way to lose the Republican majority in Congress. Second, credible intelligence that Iran had already assembled a nuclear device -- something Tehran is technically capable of achieving. Third, and most likely, the U.S. military told Trump they cannot sustain the losses. The fake B-52 crash story that circulated a few days ago may hint at hundreds of deaths that the Pentagon covered up (and then staged fake accidents to establish a cover story narrative).

I suspect the Pentagon quietly admitted that the war was unwinnable. Iran’s oil reserves, its ability to mine the Strait, and the willingness of Russia and China to back Tehran made any military solution a fantasy. As Lance D. Johnson reported on Natural News, Iran, Russia, and China have united against U.S. sanctions, demanding an end to what they call ‘unlawful coercion.’ [9] Trump’s tone has shifted dramatically: he is now humbled, defending Iranian sovereignty and calling the deal ‘good and proper.’ [10] He has learned that the United States cannot bomb its way to victory in a country that has been fighting for four decades.

The Oil Wave and the Danger That Remains

Once the strait opens, the first wave of oil from stranded tankers will hit global markets within 1-2 months, buying some temporary relief. Under the 14-point draft deal, Iran will allow the resumption of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the release of $30 billion in frozen assets. [11] But an oil drought lasting many months will follow before the second wave arrives, and the economic pain is far from over. The tolls will start in 60 days, and Iran will raise fees on every barrel that passes through their waters.

We are not out of the woods. Economic mayhem is the best case outcome at this point. As I have warned repeatedly on Brighteon Broadcast News, a new false flag operation -- perhaps another Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities -- could restart the war overnight. [12] The deal is only a 60-day negotiating window, and if talks fail, we will be right back where we started, with oil prices spiking and markets crashing yet again. Oil prices have already crashed on the hope of peace, but that hope is fragile. [13] The danger that remains is that Israel, the U.S. military-industrial complex, and globalist saboteurs will do everything in their power to sabotage this deal and send is careening back into another catastrophic war cycle.

Conclusion: Prepare for Uncertainty

My personal journey with natural health and fitness has taught me the value of preparedness. But energy dependence on crazy actors is the real risk. I am moving into solar and decentralized energy because the hydrocarbon party is run by lunatics who would rather fight each other than let the world have affordable fuel. The Iran peace deal is a step in the right direction, but it is only a step. And it is fragile at best.

Stay prepared: stack food, gold, and silver. Build off-grid systems, learn self-reliance, and do not trust any government to keep you safe. Hope for the best, expect the worst. The Iran deal may buy us time, but the forces of war and globalism are relentless. Only decentralized, empowered individuals can survive the chaos that lies ahead.

References

Terms of Capitulation: How Trump’s Peace Plan Hands Iran a Decisive Victory - NaturalNews.com. June 15, 2026. Greenlights - Matthew McConaughey. United States Government our Democracy TE - Remy. JD Vance issues statement about peace deal with Iran, says there’s a ‘lot of fake information’ - Just the News. June 12, 2026. With One Strike, Netanyahu Tries To Kill Two Peace Deals - Antiwar.com (Trita Parsi). June 15, 2026. Brighteon Broadcast News - WINNING At GEOPOLITICAL JUDO - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. June 26, 2025. U.S. Average Gas Price Drops Below $4 Per Gallon for First Time Since April - NaturalNews.com. June 16, 2026. US Futures, Global Stocks Surge, Oil Tumbles On Iran Deal - ZeroHedge. June 15, 2026. Iran, Russia, China Unite Against US Sanctions, Demand End to ‘Unlawful’ Coercion in Global Power Play - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. March 15, 2025. Trump Says Critics of Possible Iran Peace Deal ‘Know Nothing’ About Its Details - The Epoch Times. May 25, 2026. Read The 14-Point US-Iran Draft Deal Set For Friday Signing - ZeroHedge. June 17, 2026. Brighteon Broadcast News - MEGA QUAKE - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. July 30, 2025. Oil Prices Crash as Traders Bet the War Is Over - NaturalNews.com. June 17, 2026.

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