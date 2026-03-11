Hormuz Isn’t Open Until IRAN Says Its Open (plus AI breakthrough news)

On today’s episode of Bright Video News, Mike Adams explored the growing role of AI avatars in media and business, highlighting their potential to enhance communication while maintaining authenticity. He interviewed Julia McCoy, a consultant who successfully transitioned to using an AI avatar after suffering severe health issues linked to electromagnetic sensitivity. Her AI-generated content—delivered via a Star Trek-themed avatar—now reaches millions, demonstrating how AI can empower individuals facing physical limitations. Adams also showcased his own locally developed AI avatar engine, emphasizing decentralization and censorship resistance. Unlike cloud-based alternatives, his system operates independently, allowing unfiltered discussions on controversial topics like vaccines and geopolitics.

Adams further discussed geopolitical tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, noting Iran’s strategic control over the critical waterway and its implications for global energy markets. He critiqued claims about U.S. military escorts for shipping vessels, arguing that Iran ultimately dictates regional maritime access. The conversation expanded to the vulnerability of tech infrastructure, citing recent drone strikes on Amazon and Microsoft data centers in the Gulf as a harbinger of future conflicts targeting digital assets. Adams concluded by advocating for self-sufficient, local AI systems to circumvent corporate censorship and ensure uninterrupted truth-telling in an increasingly volatile world.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com