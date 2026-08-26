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EHFoundation
10h

Thanks Mike for providing good healthy information for all of humanity!

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Liberty Liz's avatar
Liberty Liz
9h

🤔 Your A I agents may have mis-assessed the "dangers" of "oxidation" as is seen with CDS use. You may want to do an interview with Andreas Kalcker about your perceived dangers of the CDS "oxidative stress" AND the concept of antioxidants overall. One thing omitted in this assessment/conclusion here is the absence of discussion about the negative "charge" of CDS (which is a GOOD thing) and may have an impact on your conclusion.

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