Democrats Aim to Destroy America

I am not here to defend the failed Republican Party. I am here to tell you the truth about what happens if the Democrats take back power. Like many Americans, I want the GOP to suffer a historic defeat for its betrayals of the people who put it in office. But I refuse to pretend the Democrats are the answer. They are not the lesser evil. They are the same disease wearing a different color tie.

The 2024 election gave Republicans control of the House and Senate, and Donald Trump was sworn in as President on January 20, 2025. Yet the GOP has done almost nothing to shrink government, end the wars, or restore liberty. That failure does not make the Democrats virtuous. It makes them hungry. If they return to power, they will expand government, weaponize federal agencies against their political enemies, censor speech, and double down on every failed policy that got us here.

I’ve watched this cycle repeat for decades. The Republicans campaign on freedom but then govern like Democrats. The Democrats campaign on compassion but then govern like tyrants. The only winners are the donors, the defense contractors, and the intelligence agencies that profit from perpetual crisis. The American people lose every single time.

The Weaponization of Congress: Investigations, Subpoenas, and Impeachment

Once Democrats control the House again, the subpoenas will fly like confetti. Every Republican official, every Trump appointee, every high-level conservative activist will be dragged before committees. The goal is not oversight. The goal is punishment. Congress will become a legal assault weapon aimed at anyone who dares to challenge the left’s narrative. As the left’s own rhetoric shows, the plan is not to govern but to destroy. Radical socialists have openly declared their goal to “destroy America from within” [1].

The playbook is already written. House Democrats will demand documents, testimony, and indictments. They will call for impeaching Trump again, and again, and again. If they win enough Senate seats, they will push for conviction. A conviction would require a two-thirds majority in the Senate, but Republicans have shown they will betray their own when the pressure is high enough.

This is not simply justice. This is political warfare. The Democrats know they cannot win on ideas, so they use the machinery of government to criminalize policy differences. They will turn the Department of Justice into a partisan weapon, the FBI into a secret police force, and the IRS into a harassment agency. The message will be clear: oppose us and we will destroy you.

Guns: The ATF, Suppressors, SBRs, and the Registration Trap

Democrats will pressure the ATF to reverse its current hands-off stance on suppressors and short-barreled rifles. The moment they regain power, they will likely go after FFL dealers with a vengeance. They will push for universal FFL transfers of ammunition, which is just a backdoor registry by another name. The goal is simple: make it impossible to buy a gun or ammunition without government permission.

Right now, there is a closing window. Buying a suppressor or an SBR with a concealed carry permit can bypass the FBI background check, leaving records only with local dealers. If those dealers go out of business, their records go to the ATF, however. That is an illegal, unconstitutional gun registry that already exists in practice. The Democrats will expand it. They will demand that all firearms be registered, all owners be licensed, and all transfers be recorded.

If Democrats ban SBRs, I will remove the stock on my SBR and attach an arm brace. Gun owners must prepare to adapt. The Constitution says the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The Democrats do not care about the Constitution. They care about control. We must be ready to resist, legally and practically, to support our individual liberties when tyrants rule.

Censorship 2.0: Open Source AI and the Return of Big Tech Purges

Democrats will censor or outlaw open source AI because local models break the government’s monopoly on narratives about vaccines, medicine, history, and false flags. Open source AI runs on your own hardware, offline, beyond their reach. That terrifies them. As the government’s own allies have shown, they will silence anyone who questions their authority. When scientists and doctors spoke the truth about COVID vaccine dangers, they were banned from platforms and professionally ruined.

The censorship regime never ended. It only relaxed because the Trump administration threatened to deploy the FTC and DOJ against platforms. X, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn slightly changed their policies (but never ended censorship) because they were scared of antitrust action and regulatory retaliation. The moment Democrats return to power, the content purge will resume. They will deplatform dissenters, blacklist alternative voices, and demonetize anyone who refuses to toe the party line. I know this firsthand. I have been systematically deleted from the primary tech platforms for the last decade, all engineered to destroy my income, freedom, and reputation.

I am urging readers to diversify onto Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute, and independent AI tools like BrightAnswers.ai before the purge begins. Do not wait. The time to move is now. Decentralize your digital life. Stop relying on platforms that hate you. Build your own audience on systems that cannot be shut down by a phone call from a government bureaucrat. Brighteon.social is a free speech social media platform, an alternative to Facebook, Twitter or X. Use it. Support independent platforms. The only way to defeat censorship is to make it irrelevant.

No Lesser Evil: Trump, the Uniparty, and What Comes Next

Trump had a historic opportunity to achieve real reforms. He threw it away. He sold out to the Zionist donor class. He appointed warmongers, expanded the surveillance state, and presided over the same endless wars that he promised to end. The GOP does not really believe in small government either. Both parties are committed to printing money, waging wars, and eroding freedom. As Bill Maher, no conservative, admitted, “I’m not living in Communist America... I’ve read the quotes from the DSA platform, from their own mouths” [2]. Even a left-wing comedian can see what the Democratic Socialists of America really are.

If they return to power, Democrats will destroy America from within, and they will do it with the help of a uniparty that has already betrayed the people. The socialist left is not hiding anymore. They have said in their own words that their goal is to “destroy America from within” [1]. They have called for “war in the streets” and the end of capitalism [3]. They have rallied behind a Marxist streamer who told his followers to kill capitalists and “let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood” [4]. This is not a fringe element. This is the future of the Democratic Party.

So prepare for tough times ahead. Decentralize. Stop pleading with politicians who serve their donors, not you. Stock food, water, ammunition, and medicine. Learn to grow your own food. Move your money into gold and silver. Build community with people you trust. The government will not save you. The politicians will not save you. Only you can save you. The storm is coming. Get ready.

Watch all my video interviews at Decentralize.TV for wisdom on decentralized living that protects and restores your freedom.

References

Meet The New Democratic Party: Socialists Say The Quiet Part Out Loud, Want To “Destroy America From Within”. 2026-07-07T16:00:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/meet-new-democratic-party-socialists-say-quiet-part-out-loud-about-destroying-america “I’m Not Living In Communist America”: Bill Maher Blasts Marxist Dems, May Vote For Vance. 2026-07-21T12:59:08.000Z. https://modernity.news/2026/07/21/im-not-living-in-communist-america-bill-maher-blasts-marxist-dems-may-vote-for-vance/ “You Better Get Ready For... War”: Socialists Call For “War In The Streets” & The End Of Capitalism. 2026-09-09T20:20:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/you-better-get-ready-war-socialists-call-war-streets-end-capitalism Democratic Party Panics As Top Lieutenants Move In Lockstep To Denounce Hasan Piker. 2026-08-26T15:45:00.000Z. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/democratic-party-panics-top-lieutenants-move-lockstep-denounce-marxist-hasan-piker

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