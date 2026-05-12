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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
5h

Twenty years ago someone would put you in a nut house for thinking this way. Today… not so much 🤫

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
4h

I spent 50 years in the food retail business, many in upper management. Take for instance Cereals and biscuits and cookies can sit on the shell for months. Why? Don't believe me, just read the ingredients before you buy. Are your children worth it or is convience more important.

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