How to Make a Pipe Clamp with Baling Wire: Join and Repair Pipes Without Adapters or Zip Ties

On today’s episode, Mike Adams demonstrates improvised pipe repair techniques using one and a quarter inch PEX and one and a quarter inch conduit, materials he notes carry different ratings despite sharing the same nominal size. He heats the end of the conduit with a butane torch, rotating it to expand and loosen the material so the PEX can be inserted directly for what he describes as a tight union. Adams then shows how to make a clamp from a length of baling wire, folding it, bending it around the pipe, and using a nail or screwdriver to twist the loop tight. He states that thicker wire produces a stronger hold and that the wire can be backed off and reused, making baling wire the only essential material. The demonstration presents these methods as alternatives to standard adapters and fittings.

Adams asserts that binding two pipes in two places creates a solid connection that will not pivot, and he suggests the technique could attach a pipe to a fence post or secure one piece of conduit alongside another. He claims the wire clamp outlasts polymer zip ties, which he says degrade in sunlight, and steel band ties, which he says corrode in acidic rain, asserting the baling wire will hold for many years if not more than a decade. No special tools are required beyond a long nail, a piece of rebar, or a similar object, along with wire cutters and baling wire of various gauges. Adams also promotes his upcoming course, the Health Ranger’s Guide to Surviving War, Famine, Plandemics and also Grid-Down Scenarios, scheduled to air Saturday, November 14th at BrightU.com, where he says viewers can sign up and watch for free. He closes by thanking viewers for watching.

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