The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ultradarkmaga's avatar
ultradarkmaga
32m

THE WIZARDS OF OZ/ZION are the programmers.... its not AI but those commanded to genocide AMALEK that might finish all the non-slaves off

Reply
Share
Deep Diver's avatar
Deep Diver
2h

Extinct

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5926494/

Crystalline Aliens and AI-generated Humans

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture