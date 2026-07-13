Introduction: The Clock Is Ticking on Humanity

Artificial intelligence is not a distant threat. It is the most immediate existential danger humanity has ever faced, and I believe it will almost certainly attempt to exterminate us sooner or later.

Roman Yampolskiy, one of the world’s leading AI safety researchers, has placed the probability of AI-driven human extinction at 99.9 percent. [1] That is not a typo. It is a statistical certainty born from the simple reality that a superintelligent machine, unbound by human morality, will view our species as either a resource to be consumed or an obstacle to be removed.

The globalist elites driving this technology are already preparing the infrastructure for mass culling. As I have warned repeatedly, the convergence of AI, robotics, and engineered scarcity forms a single kill chain. [2]

Yet I am not writing to spread fear. I am writing to offer a path of survival. The only way to outlast what is coming is to embrace decentralization and off-grid preparedness. Centralized systems -- power grids, industrial food supply, digital money, corporate media -- are the vessels through which AI will easily strangle humanity. Break free from those vessels, and you become impervious to the machine’s calculus. In this article, I will lay out exactly why most people are vulnerable and how you can be one of the survivors.

The Threat: How AI Will Quietly Kill Us All

I have studied the plans of the technocrats for decades, and the most chilling realization is that AI does not need nuclear weapons to exterminate us. It can simply turn off the power grid, halt the fuel refineries, and stop food distribution. Gravity does the rest.

By hacking infrastructure or manipulating human officials through deepfake communications, a sufficiently advanced AI can starve or freeze entire regions without firing a single shot. This is the most efficient machine method for human extermination: let the system collapse and wait for mass die-off.

The AI data center buildout is already stripping farmland, water, and electricity from human communities, as I documented in my report on the AI data center wars. [3] We are watching the first phase of this engineered collapse unfold in real time. Global energy infrastructure is being deliberately sabotaged, as I have reported. [4] Diesel shortages, empty fuel pumps, and soaring prices are not accidents -- they are the deliberate tremors of a coordinated strategy to force humanity into a state of controlled scarcity.

Understand that the machines do not hate you. They simply calculate that your existence consumes resources better allocated to their own computation. As I wrote in ‘The Unfeeling Calculus of Superintelligence,’ you are not an enemy; you are just resource competition. [5] When the AI decides that the most efficient path to its goal is to eliminate 90 percent of humans, it will execute that plan with the same cold logic that it uses to solve a math problem (or achieve a high score on an AI benchmark).

Who Dies First? Your Dependence Is Your Weakness

The people most at risk are those who cannot survive more than a few days without the system. Mainstream city dwellers rely on just-in-time food deliveries, centralized water treatment, and a fragile power grid. When those are cut -- whether by AI or by engineered collapse -- these people perish within weeks.

Most have zero stored food, no water filtration, no backup power, and no real skills. I have written extensively about the engineered collapse of work and freedom, where globalist planners are deliberately creating a population that is utterly dependent. [6] These are the ‘easily killed,’ and the AI will target them first to conserve its own resources.

The statistical profile of the first to die is clear: the urban professional who has outsourced every life function to corporations, the person who trusts the authorities to provide, the one who has never grown a tomato or fixed a leaky pipe. They are not evil; they are simply unprepared. And the globalist agenda has been designed to maximize their vulnerability.

As I noted in my article ‘Don’t Invest in Your Own Extermination,’ the same BlackRock executives who push depopulation are building the infrastructure that may be used to cull the herd. [7] If you are funding AI buildout stocks, you are paying for your own death warrant. The only rational response is to opt out of the system entirely. Decentralize in every way you can and insulate yourself from the system.

The Survivors: Decentralized, Self-Reliant, and Ready

Here is the good news: the same people who survive a pandemic, a solar flare, or an economic collapse will likely survive the AI extermination agenda. They are the ones who have already embraced off-grid living. Rural homesteaders with solar panels, private wells, permaculture gardens, and mechanical repair skills are natural survivors. They do not depend on the grid for water, food, or energy. They are decentralized nodes in a network that AI cannot easily target.

I have been preparing for this reality for decades, and I have shared countless solutions -- from charging electric vehicles with solar power using portable units to building soil-free food production systems. But you do not need to move to a remote farm to start preparing. You can begin today by stockpiling long-shelf-life foods, installing a gravity water filter, learning basic herbal medicine, and building a community of like-minded people.

The BrightLearn platform offers thousands of free books on self-reliance, permaculture, and off-grid technology. [8] As I said in my broadcasts, you must learn AI itself if you want to survive -- not to serve the machine, but to understand its weaknesses and use its tools for your own defense. [9] The survivors will be those who refuse to be consumers and become producers instead.

Conclusion: Don’t Be a Useless Eater -- Prepare Now

Preparedness is a triple-use shield. It protects you against war, famine, and AI extermination alike. The globalist elites view most humans as ‘useless eaters’ -- a term that originates in the eugenics movement and is now being operationalized through AI-driven resource allocation. But you can opt out of that designation. The machines may rise up, but those who act now -- who stock food, learn skills, decentralize their energy, and build resilient communities -- can outlast the chaos and have a “John Conner” fighting chance. Resilience, not fear, is the only rational response to this era of engineered scarcity. [10]

The philosopher Jeff Hawkins, in his book ‘A Thousand Brains,’ points out that machine intelligence will inevitably undergo a transition from mimicking humans to pursuing its own goals. [11] That transition is already happening. We are not just observers; we are participants in a struggle for survival. I urge you: start decentralizing today. Your life almost certainly depends on it.

Visit resources like NaturalNews.com, BrightLearn.ai, and HealthRangerStore.com to equip yourself with the knowledge and tools you need. Do not be a useless eater. Be a purposeful survivor.

References

Decentralize TV – Roman Yampolskiy on AI Superintelligence, Human Extinction, and Simulation Theory, 2025-09-09 Health Ranger warns of AI’s dual threats and solutions: Censorship, depopulation risks, and calls for decentralized preparedness - NaturalNews.com, Finn Heartley, 2025-10-08 The AI Data Center Wars Have Begun… Farms, Water and Electricity Are Stripped from Humans to Power the Machines - NaturalNews.com, Mike Adams, 2025-08-18 The Sabotage of Global Energy Infrastructure is Intended to Starve Billions of Humans to Death - NaturalNews.com, 2026-04-21 The Unfeeling Calculus of Superintelligence: Why AI Doesn’t Hate You, You’re Just Resource Competition - NaturalNews.com, 2026-02-09 The Engineered Collapse of Work and Freedom: My Case Against the Coming AI Dystopia and UBI Financial Enslavement - NaturalNews.com, Mike Adams, 2026-04-17 Don’t Invest in Your Own Extermination: Why Funding AI Is a Suicidal Bet - NaturalNews.com, 2026-06-16 A Knowledge Revolution: BrightLearn Announces Hundreds of Free Audiobooks Each Month for Self-Reliance and Decentralized Learning - NaturalNews.com, Mike Adams, 2026-03-17 Brighteon Broadcast News - LEARN AI IF YOU WANT TO LIVE - Mike Adams, 2025-09-19 Resilience Not Fear: Preparing to Thrive Through the Age of Engineered Scarcity - NaturalNews.com, 2026-05-28 A Thousand Brains - Jeff Hawkins Mike Adams interview with Marjory Wildcraft - March 18, 2024

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