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Smacko9's avatar
Smacko9
14m

MONUMENTAL MAGA FAIL:

President Trump Appoints Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin & Larry Ellison

To The Science & Technology Advisory Board

https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/monumental-maga-fail-president-trump

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Smacko9
20mEdited

Great Title / Encapsulating

------------

Escape The DemoRub!

;-)

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