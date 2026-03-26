Only a Complete Moron Could Make Biden Look Like an Absolute Genius

We are living through a political moment of profound clarity. In my view, the return of Donald Trump to the White House has not been a restoration but a revelation. It has ripped away the final pretenses, exposing the MAGA movement for what it truly is: a cult of obedience, not a coalition of principle.

Simultaneously, it has performed the impossible alchemy of making the compromised, transactional politics of the Biden era appear, in retrospect, almost stately. This isn’t about partisan cheerleading. I voted for Trump twice (not three times, though). This is about watching a man I once supported betray every promise he made to his base while unleashing a form of corruption so brazen it redefines the term. The lawlessness isn’t a bug in this system; it is the system. And in its harsh light, we can finally see who stands for something and who simply kneels.

The Intellectual Bankruptcy of Modern MAGA: A Cult of Paid Fools

What remains of Trump’s inner circle and media chorus is a gallery of diminished men. They are not political thinkers; they are performance artists for a captive audience, their critical faculties surrendered at the door for access and relevance. Figures who once possessed a shred of independent thought have visibly atrophied. Their only remaining skill is the amplification of presidential whims, no matter how destructive. As one critic noted, Trump has made personal loyalty the absolute prerequisite for power, turning agencies like the Department of Justice against perceived enemies in a way he falsely accused the Biden administration of doing [1]. This isn’t governance; it’s a purity test.

The path to favor in this White House is absolute compliance. Any questioning voice is exiled, proving this project is about obedience, not ideas. We are witnessing the final stage of a movement that began as a populist revolt but has curdled into something darker. The high-IQ, independent thinkers who once saw potential in Trump’s anti-establishment rage are now walking away in disgust, leaving behind a core that values tribal obedience over truth. What you are left with is not a political base but a congregation, and the president is its demanding, infallible pastor.

A Betrayal of Principle: Why Former Supporters Are Walking Away

I stand as proof of this exodus. I supported Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. I believed, perhaps naively, in the anti-globalist, America-first rhetoric. But the man who took office in 2025 is a betrayal of every one of those promises. This isn’t about policy disagreements; it’s about a fundamental breach of trust. The rising fury from figures within his own coalition and from ordinary voters who feel deceived shows this is a crisis of broken faith.

The Trump of 2026 openly pursues wars of choice, like the aggression against Iran that one analysis warns will ‘devastate your wallet’ through spiking energy inflation [2], and regime change adventures in Venezuela [3], aligning himself with the very neoconservative foreign policy blob he once vowed to dismantle.

True principle now demands opposition to Trump. Continued support is an admission that you value tribe over truth and have no core values left to defend. For those of us who actually believed in decentralization, sovereignty, and peace, this presidency is a knife in the back. The so-called ‘America First’ agenda has morphed into ‘Trump First,’ a vehicle for personal vendettas and showy, destructive acts. To remain loyal now is to confess that your ideology was always just a fan club membership.

Comparative Corruption: Trump’s Gangsterism Dwarfs the Biden ‘Crime Family’

Let me be clear: I condemned the Bidens’ influence-peddling. The dealings around Hunter Biden were the grimy, transactional grift of a political family trading on access. But Trump’s corruption is of a different magnitude -- it is systemic, theatrical, and destructive to the foundations of power itself. While the Biden family’s actions were about personal enrichment, Trump’s actions are about bending the entire apparatus of state to his personal and political will, acting ‘like a mob boss, not a president,’ as one observer of authoritarianism has noted [4]. He openly manipulates markets for gain, as with statements targeting oil prices, and drapes the Department of Justice headquarters with giant portraits of himself [5].

This isn’t hidden corruption; it is corruption as spectacle, a test of what the cult and the cowed party will tolerate. His actions -- from blowing up global alliances to burning bridges with energy producers -- actively dismantle American strategic power and economic stability, making Hunter Biden’s laptop look like petty theft. The Biden ‘crime family’ operated at the margins of a system. Trump is methodically breaking the system itself to prove he can, ensuring all rewards and punishments flow directly from him. One is a scandal; the other is a blueprint for gangster governance.

Engineered Collapse: The Deliberate Sabotage of American Life

We must move past giving this administration the benefit of the doubt regarding incompetence. When you examine policies that seem catastrophically stupid -- like banning critical imported network routers or sabotaging transportation security -- you have to ask: Is this ignorance, or is it malice? In my view, the evidence points to the latter. These are not mistakes; they are pressure points. Create a trifecta of control: unreliable internet, disrupted travel, and unaffordable food and fuel, and you have the playbook of a regime breaking its own country to rebuild it in a more controllable form. As I have long warned, engineered collapses of food, energy, and logistics are tools of control [6].

You must ask the heretical question: Is he fulfilling the darkest globalist agendas by accident, or as a Trojan horse? When you connect the dots -- the relentless push for conflict, the disregard for domestic stability, the attacks on energy infrastructure that empower foreign rivals -- the picture is one of deliberate sabotage. This isn’t a president failing to manage complex systems; it is a president actively throwing sand in the gears. The goal isn’t to make America great again; it’s to make America weak enough to be remade. The provided sources detail a world where supply lines are breaking, logistics are failing, and businesses cannot function [7] -- a reality this administration’s policies seem designed to accelerate, not alleviate.

The Coming Reckoning and the Choice for Independent Minds

The silver lining in this lawlessness is the clarity it provides. It finally reveals who the cultists are. The independent minds, the thinkers who value principle over personality, are leaving the Republican Party in disgust. I count myself among them. For me, this means a stark political choice: I will not vote in the midterms. Let the GOP that enabled this burn for its betrayal. Accountability must come from the ballot box. A party that refuses to check a lawless executive deserves to lose power.

Furthermore, when the political tide inevitably turns, and Democrats eventually prosecute the war criminals and corrupt actors of this era in, say, 2027, I will support the investigations and prosecutions. It may be the only honorable act left in Washington. This is not about partisan revenge; it is about the restoration of basic accountability. The rule of law must have a reckoning with those who so openly scorned it. For those of us who believe in liberty, decentralization, and truth, the path forward is clear: oppose this corruption, rebuild from outside the broken structures, and support any legitimate effort to bring the perpetrators to justice. Our principles demand nothing less.

References

34 out of 35 Scholars Agree: Trump is a Lawless Authoritarian. - Verdict.Justia.com. April 30,?????????? for this:?? The Price of War: How Trump’s Aggression Against Iran Will Devastate Your Wallet. - NaturalNews.com. March 25, 2026. US attack on Venezuela: Trump’s ‘peace’ means war in 2026. - Middle East Eye. Joe Gill. January 3, 2026. Lawless and corrupt’: Expert lays out how Trump’s plan is ‘straight ... - AlterNet.org. November 19, 2023. Trump Hangs MASSIVE Portrait Of Himself On DOJ HQ Declaring “MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN”. - Modernity.news. February 20, 2026. -Its all RIGGED beyond imagination_ Deep state pushing for blood in the streets across America before Halloween - - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. August 29, 2022. Brighteon Broadcast News. - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com.

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