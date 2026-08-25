The Health Ranger's newsletter

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Susie
6hEdited

I'm not even done reading this article yet but I just got up and went to my pantry, and threw away those miniature marshmallows I've had for awhile.

Now officially, there are no sugary treats in my house.

I'm getting the shakes....

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