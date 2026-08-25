Welcome to the Toxic Menu

The United States is the only nation on Earth where the food system and the healthcare system operate as a single, coordinated profit engine designed to make you sick, keep you sick, and then kill you for profit. This is not a conspiracy theory -- it is a documented business model.

The processed food industry engineers addictive, nutritionally empty products that cause chronic inflammation and metabolic disease. Then the pharmaceutical industry steps in with lifelong prescription drugs that mask symptoms without ever addressing root causes. The result is the most profitable sickness cycle in human history, coupled with early deaths and years of suffering that was induced for profit.

The Toxic American Food System Is No Accident

I have traveled across many parts of the world, and I can tell you that American processed food is uniquely toxic. Visitors from Europe, Asia, and South America frequently report digestive distress, diarrhea, and bloating after eating standard American foods. There is a reason for this. The United States allows food additives and contaminant levels that are banned in virtually every other developed country.

As I have reported extensively in my book Food Forensics, crops grown in metal-tainted soils show significant increases in cadmium uptake, sometimes even in certified organic produce. Yet the FDA has no enforced legal limit for heavy metals in most foods. [1] The result is that Americans are being slowly poisoned by their own food supply. Ingredients like high fructose corn syrup are deliberately formulated to trigger metabolic dysfunction and addiction. Dr. Robert Lustig, a Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at UC San Francisco, has demonstrated that excess sugar -- particularly fructose -- is a primary driver of heart disease, diabetes, and countless other chronic diseases. [2]

This system is not a failure of oversight. It is a deliberate design. The food industry profits from addiction, and the pharmaceutical industry profits from the diseases that addiction causes.

Big Food Profits from Addiction, Big Pharma Profits from Disease

Processed foods are engineered to be addictive. Research from Boston Children’s Hospital concluded that highly processed carbohydrates trigger brain responses similar to those of addictive substances. [3] When you consume sugar, your brain releases dopamine -- the same neurotransmitter involved in cocaine and heroin addiction. The food industry knows this. They hire food scientists specifically to create what is known as the ‘bliss point’ -- the precise combination of sugar, salt, and fat that maximizes the addictive potential of every product.

The resulting diseases -- diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and obesity -- are then monetized by pharmaceutical companies with lifelong treatments that never aim for cures. A new analysis found that 1 in 5 children in the U.S. is now obese, leading drug industry analysts at Morgan Stanley to project a $50 billion market for weight-loss drugs by 2030. [4] Ozempic, a drug initially developed for diabetes, is on track to become the most profitable medication in human history -- designed to be taken for life, with serious side effects. [5]

This creates a closed loop that is elegant in its evil: eat poison, get sick, pay for drugs for the rest of your life -- and never recover.

Why the U.S. Has No National Healthcare: The Government Would Go Broke

The question I am most often asked by international visitors is: ‘Why does the richest country in the world not have universal healthcare?’ The answer is chillingly simple. If the U.S. government were responsible for covering the medical costs of all the disease caused by its subsidized, toxic processed food system, it would collapse financially within a single fiscal year.

Consider this: Preventable factors account for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in the U.S., or about 900,000 each year. [6] These are diseases directly linked to diet -- heart disease, cancer, lung disease, and stroke. The government subsidizes corn, soy, and wheat -- the raw materials for processed junk food -- while simultaneously paying for the medical consequences through Medicare and Medicaid. This is not a bug in the system. It is the system.

Systems like China’s affordable healthcare rely on generics and severely restricted drug advertising. The U.S. -- a “pharma state” -- actually promotes pharmaceutical interest, and the pharmaceutical industry spends billions each year lobbying to keep it that way. The status quo of chronic illness is deliberately maintained to protect industry profits. If Americans suddenly became healthy, the entire medical-industrial complex -- worth trillions of dollars -- would collapse.

Doctors and Patients Are Complicit in the Sickness Model

I have met countless doctors over my career, and I can tell you with certainty: the vast majority of them are trapped in a system that punishes prevention and rewards prescription writing. A typical primary care appointment lasts less than ten minutes. That is not enough time to discuss nutrition, lifestyle, or root causes. It is just enough time to write a prescription for a statin, a blood pressure drug, or an antidepressant.

Patients are complicit in this, too. I have seen people refuse to change their diets and instead demand pills to mask symptoms of their own poor choices. They want the convenience of processed food and the quick fix of a prescription. But real cures -- through nutrition and lifestyle changes -- are systematically suppressed because they threaten the profit model. Funding from Big Pharma and Big Food biases scientific health research at every step of the way, according to a new report from the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine. [7]

The medical system is not designed to heal you. It is designed to manage your disease for as long as possible, extracting maximum profit from your suffering.

The Solution: Reject the System, Take Control of Your Health

I do not need annual checkups or colonoscopies. I avoid cancer-causing foods and instead eat anti-cancer foods every day. My medicine is in my food. I have reversed disease risks through proper nutrition, and I am healthier in my 50s than I was in my 20s.

The solution is not complicated. It is just difficult for a population that has been conditioned to value convenience over health. You must reject the entire processed food system. You must stop treating your body like a garbage disposal for chemical-laden, nutrient-empty products. You must learn what real food looks like, tastes like, and how to prepare it.

There is an abundance of natural remedies that work -- herbs, superfoods, light therapy, and nutrition -- that can prevent, treat, and reverse chronic degenerative disease. The pharmaceutical industry does not want you to know about them because they cannot be patented. My medicine cabinet contains turmeric, ginger, garlic, vitamin D, magnesium, and medicinal mushrooms. No prescription drugs.

Empowerment comes from learning how to protect your DNA and prevent disease -- not from relying on doctors or drugs that profit from your sickness. The choice is yours, and the time to make it is now.

Note: My new free course on genetic survival (through targeted nutritional strategies that protect you from toxin shedding and radioisotope fallout) begins streaming this Saturday, and registration is now open at GeneticSurvival.com

References

Why America Is the World’s Toxic Food Dumping Ground. NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. June 29, 2026. The Bitter Truth About Sugar. Mercola.com. December 31, 2014. Brain Imaging Study Confirms Addictive Nature of Processed Carbs. Mercola.com. July 18, 2013. With 1 in 5 Kids Now Obese, Pharma Sets Sights on $50B Market for Weight-Loss Drugs. Children’s Health Defense. The Biggest Drug Fraud in History. Children’s Health Defense. Preventable Factors Cause Majority of US Deaths. Mercola.com. May 14, 2014. Studies Funded by Pharma 30 Times More Likely to Report Higher Efficacy Estimates for Drugs. Children’s Health Defense. The Great Cholesterol Myth. Jonny Bowden.

Explainer Infographic

Welcome to the Toxic Menu

The United States is the only nation on Earth where the food system and the healthcare system operate as a single, coordinated profit engine designed to make you sick, keep you sick, and then kill you for profit. This is not a conspiracy theory -- it is a documented business model.

The processed food industry engineers addictive, nutritionally empty products that cause chronic inflammation and metabolic disease. Then the pharmaceutical industry steps in with lifelong prescription drugs that mask symptoms without ever addressing root causes. The result is the most profitable sickness cycle in human history, coupled with early deaths and years of suffering that was induced for profit.

The Toxic American Food System Is No Accident

I have traveled across many parts of the world, and I can tell you that American processed food is uniquely toxic. Visitors from Europe, Asia, and South America frequently report digestive distress, diarrhea, and bloating after eating standard American foods. There is a reason for this. The United States allows food additives and contaminant levels that are banned in virtually every other developed country.

As I have reported extensively in my book Food Forensics, crops grown in metal-tainted soils show significant increases in cadmium uptake, sometimes even in certified organic produce. Yet the FDA has no enforced legal limit for heavy metals in most foods. [1] The result is that Americans are being slowly poisoned by their own food supply. Ingredients like high fructose corn syrup are deliberately formulated to trigger metabolic dysfunction and addiction. Dr. Robert Lustig, a Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at UC San Francisco, has demonstrated that excess sugar -- particularly fructose -- is a primary driver of heart disease, diabetes, and countless other chronic diseases. [2]

This system is not a failure of oversight. It is a deliberate design. The food industry profits from addiction, and the pharmaceutical industry profits from the diseases that addiction causes.

Big Food Profits from Addiction, Big Pharma Profits from Disease

Processed foods are engineered to be addictive. Research from Boston Children’s Hospital concluded that highly processed carbohydrates trigger brain responses similar to those of addictive substances. [3] When you consume sugar, your brain releases dopamine -- the same neurotransmitter involved in cocaine and heroin addiction. The food industry knows this. They hire food scientists specifically to create what is known as the ‘bliss point’ -- the precise combination of sugar, salt, and fat that maximizes the addictive potential of every product.

The resulting diseases -- diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and obesity -- are then monetized by pharmaceutical companies with lifelong treatments that never aim for cures. A new analysis found that 1 in 5 children in the U.S. is now obese, leading drug industry analysts at Morgan Stanley to project a $50 billion market for weight-loss drugs by 2030. [4] Ozempic, a drug initially developed for diabetes, is on track to become the most profitable medication in human history -- designed to be taken for life, with serious side effects. [5]

This creates a closed loop that is elegant in its evil: eat poison, get sick, pay for drugs for the rest of your life -- and never recover.

Why the U.S. Has No National Healthcare: The Government Would Go Broke

The question I am most often asked by international visitors is: ‘Why does the richest country in the world not have universal healthcare?’ The answer is chillingly simple. If the U.S. government were responsible for covering the medical costs of all the disease caused by its subsidized, toxic processed food system, it would collapse financially within a single fiscal year.

Consider this: Preventable factors account for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in the U.S., or about 900,000 each year. [6] These are diseases directly linked to diet -- heart disease, cancer, lung disease, and stroke. The government subsidizes corn, soy, and wheat -- the raw materials for processed junk food -- while simultaneously paying for the medical consequences through Medicare and Medicaid. This is not a bug in the system. It is the system.

Systems like China’s affordable healthcare rely on generics and severely restricted drug advertising. The U.S. -- a “pharma state” -- actually promotes pharmaceutical interest, and the pharmaceutical industry spends billions each year lobbying to keep it that way. The status quo of chronic illness is deliberately maintained to protect industry profits. If Americans suddenly became healthy, the entire medical-industrial complex -- worth trillions of dollars -- would collapse.

Doctors and Patients Are Complicit in the Sickness Model

I have met countless doctors over my career, and I can tell you with certainty: the vast majority of them are trapped in a system that punishes prevention and rewards prescription writing. A typical primary care appointment lasts less than ten minutes. That is not enough time to discuss nutrition, lifestyle, or root causes. It is just enough time to write a prescription for a statin, a blood pressure drug, or an antidepressant.

Patients are complicit in this, too. I have seen people refuse to change their diets and instead demand pills to mask symptoms of their own poor choices. They want the convenience of processed food and the quick fix of a prescription. But real cures -- through nutrition and lifestyle changes -- are systematically suppressed because they threaten the profit model. Funding from Big Pharma and Big Food biases scientific health research at every step of the way, according to a new report from the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine. [7]

The medical system is not designed to heal you. It is designed to manage your disease for as long as possible, extracting maximum profit from your suffering.

The Solution: Reject the System, Take Control of Your Health

I do not need annual checkups or colonoscopies. I avoid cancer-causing foods and instead eat anti-cancer foods every day. My medicine is in my food. I have reversed disease risks through proper nutrition, and I am healthier in my 50s than I was in my 20s.

The solution is not complicated. It is just difficult for a population that has been conditioned to value convenience over health. You must reject the entire processed food system. You must stop treating your body like a garbage disposal for chemical-laden, nutrient-empty products. You must learn what real food looks like, tastes like, and how to prepare it.

There is an abundance of natural remedies that work -- herbs, superfoods, light therapy, and nutrition -- that can prevent, treat, and reverse chronic degenerative disease. The pharmaceutical industry does not want you to know about them because they cannot be patented. My medicine cabinet contains turmeric, ginger, garlic, vitamin D, magnesium, and medicinal mushrooms. No prescription drugs.

Empowerment comes from learning how to protect your DNA and prevent disease -- not from relying on doctors or drugs that profit from your sickness. The choice is yours, and the time to make it is now.

Note: My new free course on genetic survival (through targeted nutritional strategies that protect you from toxin shedding and radioisotope fallout) begins streaming this Saturday, and registration is now open at GeneticSurvival.com

References

Why America Is the World’s Toxic Food Dumping Ground. NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. June 29, 2026. The Bitter Truth About Sugar. Mercola.com. December 31, 2014. Brain Imaging Study Confirms Addictive Nature of Processed Carbs. Mercola.com. July 18, 2013. With 1 in 5 Kids Now Obese, Pharma Sets Sights on $50B Market for Weight-Loss Drugs. Children’s Health Defense. The Biggest Drug Fraud in History. Children’s Health Defense. Preventable Factors Cause Majority of US Deaths. Mercola.com. May 14, 2014. Studies Funded by Pharma 30 Times More Likely to Report Higher Efficacy Estimates for Drugs. Children’s Health Defense. The Great Cholesterol Myth. Jonny Bowden.

Explainer Infographic

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